Oregon Ducks officially eliminated from Pac-12 Championship contention

It looks like the Oregon Ducks will be taking the next few weeks off.

That may be a good thing, in the end. It will give them a chance to recuperate after what was an incredibly embarrassing and abysmal loss to the Oregon State Beavers, where they blew a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to lose the rivalry game in Corvallis.

The loss opened the door for the Washington Huskies to decide the fate of the Ducks, which is never something that you want if you’re an Oregon fan. With Washington’s 51-33 win over the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup on Saturday night, it made it so there was a 3-way tie for 2nd place in the Pac-12 standings. The Utah Utes held the tie-breaker over both Oregon and Washington based on strength of record, giving them the spot vs. the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

So next Friday in Las Vegas, it will be a rematch between the Utes and the Trojans, which is part two of a thrilling early-season game that ended in a 43-42 Utah win.

Dan Lanning will have to wait another year before making it to his first Pac-12 Championship game.

