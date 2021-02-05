Oregon Ducks offer West Coast's No. 2 strongside DE in 2022,Jaxson Moi

Oregon Ducks offer West Coast's No. 2 strongside DE Jaxson Moi originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon Ducks coaching staff is already hard at work securing another historic class in 2022.

Thursday evening, Mario Cristobal and defensive line coach Joe Salave'a offered Jaxson Moi, a three-star strongside defensive end from San Diego, CA.

After a great zoom with @CoachJsalavea & @coach_cristobal I am blessed to say I’ve been offered to THEE University of Oregon!! Extremely blessed and excited!!💛💚 I know you’re smiling up there big guy @mfierro9 #ScoDucks🦆 @GregBiggins @adamgorney @BrandonHuffman @GiantSkillz pic.twitter.com/61TBLvXpzD — Jaxson King Taua Moi 🇦🇸 (@JaxsonMoi) February 5, 2021

The 6'3", 245-pound defensive end ranks as a three-star in 247Sports as the nation's No. 35 strongside defensive end but he's the second-best prospect at his position on the West Coast and third overall in the West region. He does not have a composite ranking as of yet.

He holds offers from Oregon State, Cal, Boise State (who has former Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos as head coach now), Arizona, UCLA, among other schools.

Moi is the younger cousin of former Oregon linebacker Jonah Moi who had six career starts as a Duck.

"You always know what you’re going to get from players out of the Cathedral Catholic program- toughness and physicality and Moi definitely looks the part," said 247Sports after he impressed at the Stack Sports Showcase in November.

"He has the kind of frame that will allow him to move around and play inside or outside and shows quickness getting up the field. He’s a strong kid, advanced with his hands and shows a consistent motor as well. He’s a high end academic kid with several Ivy League offers and should be recruited at the national level."

With the lack of relative talent on the West Coast at the edge position, Moi will likely become a key recruit for the Ducks to sure up the defensive line.

Coincidentally, Oregon already has a commitment from 2022 4-star WDE Gracen Halton who also lives in San Diego, CA.

You can watch Moi's sophomore season highlights here.