Oregon Ducks offer QB ‘prodigy’ Jayden Wade in class of 2028

One of the most important aspects of recruiting in the world of college football is being up on the future stars before others have had a chance to build a relationship with them. That’s exactly what Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks appear to be doing, extending a scholarship offer to Jayden Wade, a quarterback in the class of 2028.

At the moment, Wade is a 14-year-old who plays for IMG Academy. He has been dubbed a QB “prodigy” by analysts and fans who have watched his development over the years. In late December, Wade picked up his first major scholarship offer from the Georgia Bulldogs, but he also holds offers from the Utah Utes, Washington State Cougars, and Arizona Wildcats.

According to his social media, Wade stands at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds. At the moment, the Ducks don’t have any other offers in the class of 2028, but they have extended several offers in the class of 2027.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire