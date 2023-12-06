Oregon Ducks offensive line named as a finalist for the Joe Moore Award

The Oregon Ducks offensive line has been named one of four finalists for the Joe Moore Award — the award given to the best offensive line unit in college football. The announcement is another in a line of accolades that seem to be flying the Ducks’ way right now. Earlier this week, several Ducks were named to the All-Pac-12 teams. Bo Nix was also named a Heisman Trophy finalist and the winner of the Campell Trophy.

And then there were four… The Foundation for Teamwork is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2023 Joe Moore Award presented by @enovismedtech DonJoy brand. No. 6 Georgia, No. 13 LSU,

No. 8 Oregon, and No. 2 Washington. Press Release: https://t.co/mn0lSsV1AD… pic.twitter.com/i7fW2DFKXk — Joe Moore Award (@JoeMooreAward) December 6, 2023

It’s easy to see why the Oregon O-line was so successful in 2023. LT Josh Conerly, RT Ajani Cornelius, and G Steven Jones, were All-Pac-12 honorable mentions, and C Jackson Powers-Johnson was named to the All-Pac-12 first-team offense. Powers-Johnson also received the highest Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grade for a center in the country (84.6), making him a PFF All-American.

There is no date set for when the winner of the Joe Moore Award will be announced, only that it will be in late December. The other three O-lines competing against the Ducks for the award are the Washington Huskies, the Georgia Bulldogs, and the LSU Tigers.

The other good news for the Ducks’ O-line, is that most of the unit has remaining eligibility. Cornelius and Powers-Johnson both have 2024 NFL Draft potential, but depending on the results of their draft grades in the coming months, we could see them both back in Autzen next season. Conerly is only a sophomore, so he should be in Eugene for at least another year, and starting guard Marcus Harper also has remaining eligibility. Steven Jones is the only key Oregon O-lineman without can’t return next season.

