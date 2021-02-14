Oregon Ducks, not Arizona State, listed in elite QB AJ Duffy's Top-4
Leading up to the beginning of spring football, the Oregon coaching staff led by Mario Cristobal is hard at work securing the next class of recruits for the 2022 cycle.
Saturday, Oregon received some good news.
AJ Duffy, the nation's No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the 2022 cycle in both 247Sports and composite ranking, has announced his top-four with Oregon making the cut.
The 6'2", 203-pound now-Florida resident also named Florida State, Michigan State, and Penn State.
One team excluded from his top-four choices to the shock of many, Arizona State.
Rumors had been swirling that Duffy was leaning towards becoming a Sun Devils commit with six 247Sports crystal ball predictions being placed for ASU between February 4th and 9th. Now on the 13th, ASU appears to no longer be in the running however stranger things have happened.
93.3% of crystal predictions had him going to Arizona State when Duffy announced his top-four. The only other prediction was for Oregon made by South Carolina Insider JC Shurburtt, but he made that call on March 6th, 2019.
Oregon offered him two days after that prediction was made.
Due to COVID-19 sports restrictions, Duffy moved from California to Florida in December and transferred to IMG Academy. He had started for Rancho Verde since his freshman season and led them to an 11-1 record in 2019.
In those 12 games, he passed for 2,568 yards, 26 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions according to Max Preps.
On top of being the nation's No. 5 pro-style quarterback, he's the nation's No. 103 overall player by composite ranking.
