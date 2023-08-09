Oregon Ducks named among best QB schools in nation, per ESPN

When it comes to quarterback play, there are several programs in college football that could legitimately say they are “Quarterback U.”

The Ducks have had their fair share of elite quarterback play, especially since Chip Kelly came to town and transformed the Duck offense into mostly what we see today.

Even before then, Oregon may not have been an elite team, but the quarterbacks generally were with quarterbacks such as Joey Harrington, Chris Miller, Dan Fouts, and Norm Van Brocklin, just to name a few.

So where do the Ducks rank in ESPN’s QBU rankings? Here are the Top 10 schools historically with the best quarterbacks.

Oklahoma Sooners

Landry Jones (2009-12) – 16,646 yards, 123 TD

Baker Mayfield (2015-17) – 12,292 yards, 119 TD

Sam Bradford (2007-09) – 8,403 yards, 88 TD

Jason White (1999-2004) – 7,922 yards, 81 TD

Josh Heupel 1999-2000) – 7,066 yards, 50 TD

USC Trojans

Matt Barkley (2009-12) – 12,327 yards, 116 TD

Carson Palmer (1998-2002) – 11,818 yards, 72 TD

Matt Leinart (2003-05) – 10,693 yards, 99 TD

Cody Kessler (2012-15) – 10,339 yards, 88 TD

Rob Johnson (1991-94) – 8,472 yards, 56 TD

Oregon Ducks

Marcus Mariota (2012-14) – 10,796 yards, 105 TD

Justin Herbert (2016-19) – 10,541 yards, 95 TD

Bill Musgrave (1987-90) – 8,343 yards, 60 TD

Danny O’Neil (1991-94) – 8,301 yards, 62 TD

Kellen Clemens (2002-05) – 7,555 yards, 61 TD

Alabama Crimson Tide

AJ McCarron (2010-13) – 9,019 yards, 77 TD

Bryce Young (2020-22) – 8,356 yards, 80 TD

John Parker Wilson (2005-08) – 7,924 yards, 47 TD

Tua Tagovailoa (2017-19) – 7,442 yards, 87 TD

Brodie Croyle (2002-05) – 6,382 yards, 41 TD

Ohio State Buckeyes

JT Barrett (2014-17) – 9,434 yards, 104 TD

CJ Stroud (2020-22) – 8,123 yards, 85 TD

Art Schlichter (1978-81) – 7,547 yards, 50 TD

Bobby Hoying (1992-95) – 7,232 yards, 57 TD

Joe Germaine (1996-98) – 6,370 yards, 56 TD

Texas Longhorns

Colt McCoy (2006-09) – 13,253 yards, 112 yards

Sam Ehlinger (2017-20) – 11,436 yards, 94 TD

Major Applewhite (1998-2001) – 8,353 yards, 60 TD

James Brown (1994-97) – 7,628 yards, 53 TD

Peter Gardere (1989-92) – 7,396 yards, 37 TD

Louisville Cardinals

Chris Redman (1996-99) – 12,541 yards, 84 TD

Brian Brohm (2004-07) – 10,775 yards, 71 TD

Teddy Bridgewater (2011-13) – 9,817 yards, 72 TD

Malik Cunningham (2018-22) – 9,660 yards, 70 TD

Lamar Jackson (2015-17) – 9,043 yards, 69 TD

Florida Gators

Chris Leak (2003-06) – 11,213 yards, 88 TD

Danny Wuerffel (1993-96) – 10,875 yards, 114 TD

Shane Matthews (1990-92) – 9,287 yards, 74 TD

Tim Tebow (2006-09) – 9,285 yards, 88 TD

Rex Grossman (2000-02) – 9,164 yards, 77 TD

Florida State Seminoles

Chris Weinke (1997-2000) – 9,839 yards, 79 TD

Chris Rix (2001-04) – 8,390 yards, 63 TD

Jameis Winston (2013-14) – 7,964 yards, 65 TD

EJ Manuel (2009-12) – 7,741 yards, 47 TD

Drew Weatherford (2004-08) – 7,567 yards, 39 TD

LSU Tigers

Tommy Hodson (1986-89) – 9,115 yards, 69 TD

Joe Burrow (2018-19) – 8,565 yards, 76 TD

Jeff Wickersham (1982-85) – 6,921 yards, 25 TD

JaMarcus Russell (2004-06) – 6,625 yards, 52 TD

Jamie Howard (1992-95) – 6,158 yards, 34 TD

