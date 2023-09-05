Oregon Ducks move up slightly in US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 1 action

With only one matchup between ranked teams in college football this week, and only a small handful of ranked teams losing, there was little movement in the US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 1.

For the Oregon Ducks, though, who got off to a blazing start and won 81-7 over the Portland State Vikings, that movement saw them jump up a bit in the standings, where they now rank as the No. 13 team in the nation.

Here are the full standings that came out on Tuesday morning:

Schools dropped out

No. 16 Texas Christian; No. 24 Texas Tech.

Others receiving votes

Iowa 111; Pittsburgh 53; Kentucky 50; UCLA 44; Texas Christian 40; Fresno State 30; Miami 22; Auburn 22; Arkansas 18; Maryland 14; Missouri 13; Troy 11; Oklahoma State 11; NC State 10; Illinois 9; Wyoming 8; Washington State 7; Wake Forest 7; Air Force 7; Minnesota 6; Mississippi State 5; South Carolina 4; Kansas 4; Texas Tech 3; Southern Methodist 3; Central Florida 3; Houston 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Michigan State 1; Memphis 1; Louisville 1; James Madison 1; Arizona 1.

While Oregon’s win was impressive from a scoring standpoint, the fact that it came against a porous FCS team leaves a lot still to be figured out about this team. Fortunately, we will likely get a good idea of how good this squad can be under Dan Lanning with a more competitive game this coming weekend against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Ducks will travel down to Lubbock and try to get a 2-0 start to the season, while Texas Tech does whatever it can to avoid an 0-2 start after falling to Wyoming in double-overtime to open the season.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire