Oregon Ducks move up slightly in US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 1 action
With only one matchup between ranked teams in college football this week, and only a small handful of ranked teams losing, there was little movement in the US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 1.
For the Oregon Ducks, though, who got off to a blazing start and won 81-7 over the Portland State Vikings, that movement saw them jump up a bit in the standings, where they now rank as the No. 13 team in the nation.
Here are the full standings that came out on Tuesday morning:
Rnk
School
Rcd
Pts
1st
Pvs
Chg
Hi/Lo
1.
1-0
1647
63
1
–
1/1
2.
1-0
1534
1
2
–
2/2
3.
1-0
1515
2
3
–
3/3
4.
1-0
1422
0
4
–
4/4
5.
1-0
1388
0
8
+3
5/8
6.
2-0
1283
0
6
–
6/6
7.
1-0
1216
0
7
–
7/7
8.
Washington
1-0
1115
0
11
+3
8/11
9.
1-0
1099
0
10
+1
9/10
10.
1-0
957
0
12
+2
10/12
11.
2-0
950
0
13
+2
11/13
12.
Utah
1-0
924
0
14
+2
12/14
13.
1-0
904
0
15
+2
13/15
14.
0-1
738
0
5
-9
5/14
15.
Kansas State
1-0
630
0
17
+2
15/17
16.
1-0
546
0
20
+4
16/20
17.
1-0
543
0
19
+2
17/19
18.
1-0
499
0
18
–
18/18
19.
1-0
445
0
21
+2
19/21
20.
1-0
411
0
22
+2
20/22
21.
0-1
287
0
9
-12
9/21
22.
1-0
255
0
23
+1
22/23
23.
1-0
236
0
25
+2
23/25
24.
Duke
1-0
222
0
NR
+30
24/NR
25.
1-0
161
0
NR
–
25/NR
Schools dropped out
No. 16 Texas Christian; No. 24 Texas Tech.
Others receiving votes
Iowa 111; Pittsburgh 53; Kentucky 50; UCLA 44; Texas Christian 40; Fresno State 30; Miami 22; Auburn 22; Arkansas 18; Maryland 14; Missouri 13; Troy 11; Oklahoma State 11; NC State 10; Illinois 9; Wyoming 8; Washington State 7; Wake Forest 7; Air Force 7; Minnesota 6; Mississippi State 5; South Carolina 4; Kansas 4; Texas Tech 3; Southern Methodist 3; Central Florida 3; Houston 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Michigan State 1; Memphis 1; Louisville 1; James Madison 1; Arizona 1.
While Oregon’s win was impressive from a scoring standpoint, the fact that it came against a porous FCS team leaves a lot still to be figured out about this team. Fortunately, we will likely get a good idea of how good this squad can be under Dan Lanning with a more competitive game this coming weekend against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The Ducks will travel down to Lubbock and try to get a 2-0 start to the season, while Texas Tech does whatever it can to avoid an 0-2 start after falling to Wyoming in double-overtime to open the season.