Oregon Ducks move up to No. 3 in College Football Playoff standings

After a convincing win over the Washington Huskies over the weekend, the Oregon Ducks got a boost in the second official College Football Playoff standings, moving up to No. 3 in the latest rankings that were released on Tuesday night.

With previously-ranked No. 3 Michigan State suffering a loss to Purdue over the weekend, there was a spot for a lot of teams to move up.

Here are how the official rankings look after Week 2:

Georgia Bulldogs Alabama Crimson Tide Oregon Ducks Ohio State Buckeyes Cincinnati Bearcats Michigan Wolverines Michigan State Spartans Oklahoma Sooners Notre Dame Irish Oklahoma State Cowboys

As the season moves forward, the Ducks are in a good spot to stay in the top four, with remaining games against Washington State, Utah, and Oregon State. Should they take care of business in those matchups, it’s easy to see them getting a bid into the College Football Playoff.

List