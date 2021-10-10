Oregon Ducks move down to No. 10 in USA Today Coaches Poll

It was a wild week in college football and one where you have to be relatively relieved that the Oregon Ducks weren’t involved.

No. 1 Alabama lost, No. 4 Penn State lost, and No. 5 Oklahoma barely survived a shootout in the Red River Showdown against No. 21 Texas, winning in the fourth overtime. No. 10 BYU also lost, as did No. 13 Arkansas, and No. 18 Auburn.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that there were some big shakeups in the USA Today Coaches Poll this week. While they were off and nursing a lot of wounds, the Ducks, unfortunately, dropped to No. 10 in the rankings, getting passed by Michigan State.

Here is how the top-10 looks:

Georgia Bulldogs Iowa Hawkeyes Oklahoma Sooners Cincinnati Bearcats Alabama Crimson Tide Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan Wolverines Penn State Nittany Lions Michigan State Spartans Oregon Ducks

With a winnable game against Cal coming up this Friday, the Ducks then embark on a tough stretch of the schedule, traveling to UCLA. Luckily for Oregon, both Oregon State and Stanford lost on Saturday, clearing the way for them to take the top spot in the Pac-12 North once again.

List