Oregon Ducks men's basketball takeaways from win against Kent State

Oregon was able to put its worst performance of the season in the past Thursday with a convincing win against Kent State.

Now the Ducks’ attention turns to their final season of Pac-12 play.

Jermaine Couisnard had season-highs of 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead Oregon to an 84-70 victory against the Golden Flashes in front of 5,056 at Matthew Knight Arena in what was the last nonconference game of the season.

Couisnard’s point total was a season-high for an Oregon player, surpassing his own previous best of 24 points scored against Alabama on Nov. 25.

Kario Oquendo also tied his season-high with 20 points for the Ducks (8-3), Jackson Shelstad had 15 points and five assists, and Jadrian Tracey scored 10.

“As disappointed as I was in our team on Sunday, I'm equally as pleased tonight,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said.

Oregon’s Kario Oquendo, center, shoots over Kent State’s Jalen Sullinger, left, during the second half Thursday at Matthew Knight .

The victory came four days after an 83-63 loss to Syracuse that ended Oregon’s three-game winning streak. The Ducks shot 36% from the field against the Orange and had a season-high 19 turnovers.

Against Kent State (7-4), a 2023 NCAA Tournament team, they shot 47% and had just five turnovers.

“(Altman) told us after the last game that he just didn't think we played hard,” Oquendo said. “So I think we took the challenge to play harder. It was a good bounce-back for everybody.”

Oregon builds big lead then weathers Kent State comeback

Oregon led the entire game and was up 18-13 with 12:13 to play when it went on a 24-11 run to lead 42-24 with 1:29 on the clock.

Oquendo scored all 13 of his first-half points during that stretch, and also made his third 3-pointer of the half with seconds to go until halftime, to give the Ducks a 45-29 advantage at the break.

Oregon’s lead hit 20 points for the first time on a transition dunk by Kwame Evans Jr., off a pass from Shelstad to make it 49-29 with 19:05 to play.

Despite the double-digit deficit, the Golden Flashes made it a game with a 22-6 run to cut the Ducks’ lead to 55-51 with 12:12 to play.

Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad, center, goes up for a shot against Kent State’s Jalen Sullinger, right, during the first half Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena.

After Evans’ dunk, Oregon’s shooting went cold as it missed six straight field-goal attempts and four of its next 13.

Kent State was 5-for-6 from the field during that same stretch, with four 3-pointers.

“Everyone’s going to go on their run eventually,” Oquendo said. “It’s about how you respond.”

Couisnard and Shelstad got Oregon back on track, combing to score the Ducks’ next 14 points as they went on a 14-3 run to to take a 69-54 lead with 7:52 to play.

“Jermaine, when things got tough there, he just got us couple baskets inside and really turned the game back around,” Altman said.

Oregon continues to play shorthanded

Oregon had just seven healthy scholarship players available for the game.

The Ducks played their second straight game without injured reserve guard Keeshhawn Barthelemy (ankle), their fifth straight without starting point guard guard Jesse Zarzuela (ankle), their eighth straight without starting center Nate Bittle (wrist) and their 10th straight without starting center N’Faly Dante (knee).

Zarzuela is out for the season after undergoing surgery. Altman said said Dante is close to returning — possibly early January — but probably not by next weekend. Same news for blue chip freshman forward Mookie Cook (ankle), who has been out all season as he recovers from an ankle injury that also required surgery.

What's next for the Oregon Ducks

The Ducks are off until Dec. 28 when they open the Pac-12 season with a 6 p.m. game against Southern California at Matthew Knight Arena and then a 1 p.m. home game game on Dec. 30 against UCLA.

"Every game is going to be hard from now on," Oquendo said. "We're gonna play a Power 5 school every week, so we're gonna have to pick it up, but I think we'll be ready."

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks men's basketball defeats Kent State: How it happened