Oregon Ducks men's basketball overcomes shorthanded lineup to beat Florida A&M

Small ball worked just fine for Oregon Monday night.

The shorthanded Ducks had four players score in double figures as they pulled away in the second half to defeat Florida A&M, 67-54, in a nonleague men’s basketball game in Tallahassee.

With the win, Oregon improved to 4-0 for the first time since opening the 2019-20 season with six straight wins.

The Ducks did it Monday without their two starting posts as centers Nate Bittle (wrist) and N’Faly Dante (knee) are out with injuries and were not with the team.

With the team’s two leading scorers out, the Ducks' guards led the way.

Jesse Zarzuela scored a team-high 14 points, Jadrian Tracey scored 13, Jermaine Couisnard had 11 points — all in the first half — and Keeshawn Barthelemy had 10 points.

The Ducks also got a productive outing from reserve center Mo Diawara, who had six rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 19 minutes off the bench.

After nine lead changes and five ties, Oregon went into the break with a 28-27 advantage. The Ducks lead the entire second half as they shot 54.5% from the field with five 3-pointers after halftime to pull away.

Oregon coach Dana Altman said on his postgame radio show the absence of Dante and Bittle was one reason for the slow start.

"Without Dante and Nate, a little confidence goes," he said. "But I like the way the guys responded. We were able to finish the game."

Up next for Oregon is the opening game of the Emerald Coast Classic against Santa Clara at 6:30 p.m. Friday on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida. Oregon will play either Alabama or Ohio State on Saturday.

