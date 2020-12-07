Oregon Ducks Men's Basketball announces newly scheduled home games

Oregon MBB announces newly scheduled home games originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

With the 2020-21 college basketball season being played despite a pandemic, the schedule will never be set in stone.

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks (1-1, 0-0) announced two additional non-conference games to be played leading up to the team's Pac-12 opener against Washington on Saturday, December 12th.

Oregon will first host Eastern Washington (0-2) 4 p.m. at Matthew Knight Arena on Monday, December 7th with the contest being broadcast on Pac-12 Network. The game was originallty going to open Oregon's season on November 25th but it got canceled with the intention to reschedule after EWU had some positive tests.

Additionally, Oregon will host Florida A&M (0-2) on Wednesday, December 9th at 8 p.m. on Pac-12 Network. The Rattlers are coached by former UO assistant director of operations Robert McCullum.

The Pac-12 also gave a tip-off time of 5 p.m. for the Ducks game against Washington on Saturday, December 12th on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon's Dec. 23 home game versus UCLA has been moved from a 7:30 p.m. tip to a noon start on ESPN2. Additionally Jan. 10 has been set as the date of the Oregon at Utah game.