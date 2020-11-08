Oregon Ducks Marcus Mariota and Justin Herbert reunite before Week 9 matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It is always good to see former college teammates reconnect in the NFL.

Especially when they are both former Oregon Ducks.

Former Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota and rookie Justin Herbert had stellar careers in a Ducks uniform, and now they are both able to see each other professionally and on different teams.

Mariota is currently the backup quarterback for the Raiders behind Derek Carr. Seeing him play today is most likely not going to happen. Ducks fans would love to see it happen, though.

Herbert, however, has held the starting gig for the Chargers since Week 5, and has not looked back.

The Rookie of the Year candidate has thrown for over 1,820 yards, 15 touchdowns and only five interceptions through seven games.

The Chargers take on the Raiders at 1:00 p.m. (PST) on FOX. If Mariota and Herbert are on the field at the same time, you won't want to miss it.