Oregon Ducks linebacker Ge'mon Eaford has transferred

Mario Cristobal coaches a program that embraces competition-- A program that always looks to add talent and where no spot is safe.

By consequence, the program will lose players who do not see an opportunity to get playing time.

That appears to have happened with sophomore linebacker Ge'mon Eaford who has transferred to Fort Scott Community College in Kansas according to James Crepea of The Oregonian.

Eaford was a four-star linebacker in Oregon's 2019 recruiting class that finished first in the Pac-12 and seventh in the country. Per 247Sports, composite score ranked him as the country's No. 10 outside linebacker and No. 193 overall prospect. He was recruited primarily by then-Oregon outside linebackers coach Cort Dennison, now at Louisville, and then-cornerbacks coach Donté Williams, now at USC.

Saturday, Eaford tweeted that his "recruitment is open to all schools."

Now since his commitment, the Ducks secured a pair of five-star linebackers in Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell in 2020, and have the nation's No. 2 ILB Keith Brown as a hard verbal commit for 2021. Add in Mase Funa, another 2019 linebacker recruit who saw significant playing time as a freshman, and there may not have been a spot for Eaford.

As a true freshman, the 6'1", 228-pound Eaford played in ten games but primarily on kickoff coverage with just 28 total snaps on defense. He registered one tackle in an Oregon uniform.

Eaford's departure allows Oregon to be at 85 scholarship players for the upcoming season after George Moore petitioned for a sixth year of eligibility. While that has not been approved yet, Moore has returned to campus for voluntary workouts.

