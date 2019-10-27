Oregon Ducks - What We Learned: Juwan Johnson's impact is legit

Oregon got a real test in Eugene on Saturday night from Washington State, who had beaten them the last four years running. This year however, Justin Herbert and company would have none of it.

Oregon came away with the 37-35 win and have virtually locked up a Pac-12 Championship game bid.

That's great and all, but what did we learn about the Ducks tonight as the season nears November?

For one, we learned that the impact that graduate transfer Juwan Johnson is going to have will be legit.

Our Ducks Insider, Bri Amaranthus wrote this earlier this week about Johnson:

When graduate transfer Johnson stepped foot on campus, his teammates were in awe. The Ducks tabbed Johnson as "the scariest big play threat for this season." Even Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo said his first thought was how large Johnson is in pads. At 6-foot-4, 230-pounds, Johnson's large, powerful, physical frame is unlike the other receivers currently on Oregon's roster. Plus, he brings experience to the position: entering 2019 he had played in 16 more games than the Ducks' most veteran wide receiver, (Brenden) Schooler (Who has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal).

A right calf injury sidelined Johnson for four games to start the season and Justin Herbert has rarely targeted him since returning to the field. In the three previous games, Johnson has two catches for 36 yards. Both catches were in Oregon's win vs. Colorado.

Tonight, he tacked on four catches for 64 yards (and a HUGE catch on the game-winning drive) but one need look no further than CJ Verdell's 89 yard TD run to see the real impact Johnson can (and is having) for this team. Watch the WR at the bottom of the screen (#6). Not only does Johnson hit his blocking assignment he takes out TWO defenders at once to spring Verdell.

The longest rushing TD for Oregon since the 2012 Rose Bowl 😳 pic.twitter.com/hjlE8LfiVZ — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 27, 2019

After the game, Coach Cristobal weighed in on the impact Johnson has doing the little things:

You saw the physical blocking today... Proud of the way Juwan played tonight and looking for more productivity from him going forward

These are the plays that make the difference in games. This is what separates Pac-12 title contenders from good teams and this is the hustle, energy and selflessness that Oregon needs the rest of this season.

It is also a pretty safe bet that at some point this season, Johnson is going to fill up a stat sheet with catches and yards, it's just a matter of time.

