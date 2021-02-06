Oregon Ducks LB Coach Ken Wilson to be named co-defensive coordinator, declines Montana State head coaching job

Oregon Ducks LB Coach Ken Wilson to be named Co-DC, not Montana State HC originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Update: Ken Wilson has informed people around the Oregon program he intends to stay as linebackers coach rather than become head coach of Montana State and will be named co-defensive coordinator, soon, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

SOURCES: Oregon assistant Ken Wilson, who has been the primary target for the Montana State head coaching vacancy, has told people at UO this afternoon that he plans to stay with the Ducks. He is expected to be named a co-defensive coordinator at Oregon soon. https://t.co/MnbbjOwxdx — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 6, 2021

The original article, Oregon Ducks LB Coach Ken Wilson candidate to be Montana State HC, remains as previously written below.

The Oregon Ducks coaching staff may undergo more turnover this offseason.

After departures from defensive coordinator Andy Avalos and safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator Keith Heyward, another coach has become a candidate to accept a promotion at another school.

Linebackers coach Ken Wilson has become a candidate for the vacant Montana State head coaching position, per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

#Oregon assistant Ken Wilson has emerged as a primary target for the Montana State head coaching search, per multiple sources. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 6, 2021

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent]

The Bobcats head coaching gig opened up after Texas hired then-Montana State head coach Jeff Choate to become the Longhorns co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Story continues

Wilson has been on Mario Cristobal's staff since January 2019 and the Ducks have seen historic linebacker recruiting with him serving in that role. The 56-year old served as a primary recruiter for Justin Flowe, Noah Sewell, Keith Brown, Jonathan Flowe and more. For the 2020 recruiting class, Wilson was ranked third in the Pac-12 Conference as well as 29th in the nation in the 247Sports recruiter rankings.

He has $350,000 and one year remaining on his current contract and would not owe a buyout if he leaves for the job.

The Oregon linebackers coach spent 19 seasons at Nevada (1989-1998; 2004-2012) coaching the defensive line, linebackers and safeties, while serving as defensive coordinator for four seasons, so he has experience in the central part of the United States.

In 2019, the Bobcats went 11-4, losing to eventual National Champion North Dakota State in the FCS Semifinals. Montana State has opted out of the 2020-21 FCS college football season set to begin this spring so if Wilson takes the job, he would not be expected to coach games in the coming months.