Oregon Ducks land at No. 9 on USA Today coaches poll for the 2020 season

Jonathan Warner

It looks like the Ducks are the team to beat in the eyes of Mario Cristobal and his coaching peers.

The Pac-12 defending champion Ducks ranked No.9 in the Amway USA Today Coaches Poll released earlier today. 

Other Pac-12 teams in the coaches poll include No. 17 USC and No. 20 Utah.

[Listen and download for free ‘Sports Uncovered: The uniform craze that revolutionized college football].

Other Pac-12 schools such as Arizona State, Washington, Washington State, California, and Stanford received votes but did not make the top 25 this year.

The Ducks are coming off a 12-2 finish to Cristobal's second season as head coach, as well as beating Utah in the Pac-12 championship game and finishing off the season with a dramatic Rose Bowl win over Wisconsin.

Oregon finished No. 5 in the final Associated Press poll. The 2020 preseason AP poll will be released Aug. 17 when the Ducks are expected to open fall camp.

[Listen to the latest Talkin' Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent]

Oregon Ducks land at No. 9 on USA Today coaches poll for the 2020 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest