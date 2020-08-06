Oregon Ducks land at No. 9 on USA Today coaches poll for the 2020 season

It looks like the Ducks are the team to beat in the eyes of Mario Cristobal and his coaching peers.

The Pac-12 defending champion Ducks ranked No.9 in the Amway USA Today Coaches Poll released earlier today.

Other Pac-12 teams in the coaches poll include No. 17 USC and No. 20 Utah.

Other Pac-12 schools such as Arizona State, Washington, Washington State, California, and Stanford received votes but did not make the top 25 this year.

The Ducks are coming off a 12-2 finish to Cristobal's second season as head coach, as well as beating Utah in the Pac-12 championship game and finishing off the season with a dramatic Rose Bowl win over Wisconsin.

Oregon finished No. 5 in the final Associated Press poll. The 2020 preseason AP poll will be released Aug. 17 when the Ducks are expected to open fall camp.

