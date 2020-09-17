Oregon Ducks land nation's No. 12 safety Daymon David originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon Ducks cannot be stopped on the recruiting trail.

Mario Cristobal and the Ducks have secured a commitment from four-star 2021 safety Daymon David from Reisterstown, Maryland.

I Appreciate My War Scars Show Me I Came From Nothing... #Committed pic.twitter.com/jkuY7sPZvM — SCOOP ♛ (@DaymonDavid_) September 18, 2020

The 6'1", 178-pound composite four-star prospect is ranked as the nation's No. 12 safety by composite score (no. 229 nationally) and No. 13 by 247Sports (No. 195 nationally).

Prior to September, David was a three-star prospect but after 247Sports reviewed a workout tape, he got moved into the nation's top-200 prospects and earning a fourth star in the process.

With his commitment, Oregon increases its lead on LSU for the nation's No. 3 ranked composite recruiting class in 2021.

Oregon offered David on August 20th, 2020 and quickly became the front runner for his commitment, making David's top-two of Michigan and Boston College a top-three immediately.

Extremely Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of Oregon !! #Pac12 @coach_cristobal pic.twitter.com/Lolbtibe0N — SCOOP ♛ (@DaymonDavid_) August 20, 2020

As a junior, he had 67 tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.0 sacks and four interceptions for Franklin High School, who lost in the quarterfinals in the 2019 3A playoffs as defending state champions.

His commitment adds further smoke to the fire the the nation's No. 6 wide receiver Dont'e Thornton is a heavy Oregon lean, which has been the perception for months.

Earlier this month, Thornton hinted that about him being a part of a package deal along with David. Both players are from Maryland and Thornton called David 'a 5 star regardless of the ranking' that same day.

I got a package deal for ya lol https://t.co/9HajfZgObe — “The Real Joker🃏🤷🏽‍♂️” (@IamDTJ11) September 10, 2020

my dawg a 5 star regardless of the ranking 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/60eDJgpBEE — “The Real Joker🃏🤷🏽‍♂️” (@IamDTJ11) September 10, 2020

David is the first safety in the 2021 recruiting class and the fourth defensive back joining cornerbacks Jaylin Davies, Jadarrius Perkins and Darren Barkins.

You can watch his junior season highlights here.

.