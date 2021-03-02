Oregon Ducks land JUCO OT Percy Lewis over Auburn and Syracuse originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The flock has gotten stronger.

The Oregon Ducks landed a verbal commitment from unrated JUCO offensive tackle Percy Lewis Tuesday morning. He held offers from Auburn, South Alabama, Southern Mississippi and Syracuse.

The 6'9", 360-pound prospect from Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. received an offer from the University of Oregon on February 25th.

He appeared in five games last season, primarily playing left tackle.

In high school as a senior, he made 54 tackles, 36 assisted tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks, 6 QBH, 1 FR and 5 FF and was named to the Mississippi Association of Coaches Class 1A All-State First Team.

Lewis is the latest JUCO offensive lineman to commit to Mario Cristobal and the Ducks. Since promoting Cristobal to head coach, the Ducks have signed 6'7", 310-pound offensive tackle George Moore, 6'7", 345-pound lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and the 6'5", 330-pound T.J. Bass.

Percy is the fifth verbal commitment in the 2022 class joining Lando Hullaby, Gracen Halton, Andre Dollar and Emar'rion Winston.