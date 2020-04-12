Oregon Ducks land four-star transfer guard Amauri Hardy

More talent is on its way to Eugene.

Last year, forward Shakur Juiston left UNLV for Oregon and became a key player in the Pac-12 Championship team. Now for the second straight offseason, Dana Altman has secured a transfer from UNLV, this time getting a commitment from guard Amauri Hardy.

First and foremost, I would like to Thank God for this opportunity. I want to give thanks to all the schools who recruited me throughout this process. Secondly, I want to thank all my former coaches who I've had the great opportunity to play for. Last but not least, thank you to UNLV and it's fans for all the support and the many memories we share. After much thought, consideration and prayer. I've decided to attend the University of Oregon.

Hardy as a sophomore averaged 13.1 points (second on the team), 3.5 assists (second on the team) and 3.0 rebounds per game while playing 29.6 minutes per game, appearing in all 31 contests and starting the final 19.

As a junior last season, he averaged 14.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists helping the Rebels go 17-15, 12-6 in the Mountain West Conference. Hardy will be able to play right away in time for the 2020-21 college basketball season and will look to join Will Richardson in the starting backcourt in his final season of college eligibility.

He broke down his decision with ESPN's Jeff Borzello shortly after his announcement.

I have a level of respect for the Oregon program. It has a known tradition for winning and competing for championships. The amount of resources and connections I will have at my expense will not only allow me to be successful on the court, but off the court after my year spent there.

Hardy said that Oregon's track record with graduate transfers, including Shakur Juiston and Anthony Mathis last season, affected his decision.

With my experience, I will be able to play a vital role in helping them win. They have a good track record of grad transfers who were successful at Oregon.

UNLV fired head coach Marvin Menzies after his third season coaching the Rebels in March. Hardy told ESPN he was transferring four days later.

The 6-foot-2 junior was a four-star recruit coming out of high school where he averaged 29 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals per game for North Farmington High School. He also shot 45% from three-point land. By the end of his recruiting cycle, ESPN ranked him as the 22nd best point guard in the nation and he held offers from UNLV, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Arkansas and Oklahoma State.

Here are some of his highlights from his sophomore season.

