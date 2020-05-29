Oregon Ducks land commitment from JUCO CB Jadarrius Perkins

What a Friday for the Ducks!

Hours after landing a commitment from three-star DE/OLB Brandon Buckner, the Ducks have gotten another addition to the 2021 recruiting class.

JUCO cornerback Jadarrius Perkins from Mississippi Gulf Coast CC has committed to the University of Oregon, he announced on Twitter Friday afternoon.

"FIRST and foremost I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play this sport I love so much!" wrote the 6'2", 185-pound corner. "I also want to thank Coach Chance, Cristobal, and the rest of the Oregon family for believing in my talents that the good lord has blessed me with...WITH THAT SAID THIS SIP BOY COMING HOME TO Eugene I'M A DUCK BABY!!! #ScoDucks #TakeFlight21."

Perkins held offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Louisville, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Washington State, UCF, West Virginia, and more. While unrated on current recruiting websites, it's clear that he will be a highly rated player once the lists are updated.

He had originally scheduled his commitment for Wednesday but delayed it to an undisclosed time, which happened to be just two days later.

There are so many greats schools out there and i am so Grateful for the I'm opportunity thats hear before me with a lot of heavy thought over the week with my family and God mostly I would like to prolong my commitment to a different but very soon date❗️ — Jadarrius Perkins (@JDKNOWS2100) May 26, 2020

Only a few months after accepting the defensive backs coaching job at Oregon, Rod Chance secured a highly touted recruit in the secondary.

The defensive back will have three years to play two when he arrives in Eugene.

He took a virtual visit of the campus on May 11 which blew him away, as he told the Oregonian's Andrew Nemec.

"I visited [virtually]," he said. "The campus is so nice and everything is top notch. They have one of the best facilities I've ever seen."

Perkins also said he wants to be a unique player in the Pac-12. One that aligns with Mario Cristobal's desire to bring SEC-like physicality to the West Coast.

They want me to press and be physical with receivers," he said. "I'm a big, fast press corner. They ain't seen anyone like me in the Pac-12 yet. I promise you that, sir."

You can watch his hudl highlights below.

