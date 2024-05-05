Oregon Ducks land commitment from Alabama S transfer Peyton Woodyard

While Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks didn’t have a lot of needs to fill in the spring transfer portal window, we know from experience that they aren’t ever going to turn down top talent that wants to come to Eugene. That was the case with former Alabama Crimson Tide safety Peyton Woodyard, a true freshman from the 2024 class who committed to the Ducks after entering the portal last week.

Woodyard was a 4-star prospect in the class of 2024, rated by 247Sports as the No. 115 overall player, and the No. 8 safety in the class. He enrolled early at Alabama, but after the departure of legendary coach Nick Saban, Woodyard gave Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide a few months to win him over and decided that he wanted a change of scenery.

The Ducks swooped in and were able to get Woodyard, who entered the portal with a “do not contact” tag, meaning that he likely had a good idea about where he wanted to go when making the decision.

Going forward, Woodyard will join an incredibly talented and young safety room in Eugene, where Aaron Flowers, the No. 102 player and No. 7 safety in the class of 2024, put on a show at the annual spring game. The two should be dynamic together going forward in Eugene.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire