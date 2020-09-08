Oregon Ducks land commitment from 4-star OT, No. 1 player in Utah, Kingsley Suamataia

Oregon Ducks land commitment from 4-star OT Kingsley Suamataia originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The 2021 Oregon Ducks recruiting only got stronger.

2021 composite four-star offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia has committed to the Oregon Ducks Tuesday evening on his Instagram account.

The 6'5, 280-pound prospect is a composite four-star recruit and the nation's No. 59 overall player and No. 10 offensive tackle while 247Sports ranks him as as the nation's No. 72 player and No. 9 offensive tackle.

With his commitment, the Ducks jumped LSU and Clemson to have the nation's third-ranked composite recruiting class according to 247Sports.

The Ducks have been the longtime favorite for Suamataia's commitment given his cousin-like relationship with Penei and Noah Sewell.

Cristobal and company beat out over 30 colleges for Suamataia's commitment including USC, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and many others.

In the summer before his junior season, Suamataia visited Eugene for Saturday Night Live and went viral for the clip of him dancing during his courtesy photoshoot with Oregon Athletics.

Blair Angulo of 247Sports projects Suamataia as a second or third-round NFL Draft pick:

"Strong frame with broad shoulders and long arms. Stout lower half and high-upside build without bad weight. Nimble offensive tackle with mobility. Agile and athletic out of his stance. Sets a strong base and quick to react to counter moves. Blocks through the whistle. Can easily off-set speed rush to the outside. Does well to knock back defenders at point of attack. Could continue to improve toughness and maintaining leverage in run-block game. Potential multi-year starter, All-Conference type performer and future NFL Draft Day selection."

He will be joining a talented offensive line recruiting class that includes four-star linemen Jackson Light, Jonah Miller, and Bram Walden.

You can watch his junior season highlights here.