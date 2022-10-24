Oregon Ducks land commitment from 4-star IOL Iapani Laloulu
Not too long after landing a commitment from 4-star TE A.J. Pugliano, the Oregon Ducks landed a second big commitment on Monday afternoon.
4-star IOL Iapani Laloulu announced that he will be joining Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class, further bolstering the offensive line that coach Adrian Klemm is putting together in Eugene. Laloulu is the youner brother of current Oregon player, Faaope Laloulu.
Iapani Laloulu, a 4-star IOL from Hawaii who is rated as the No. 18 IOL and No. 310 overall player in 2023. The Ducks currently have the No. 12 ranked recruiting class in the nation in 2023, but after the run that they’ve been on, it would not be a shock to see that start to go up in the near future.
Iapani Laloulu’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
90
HA
OL
Rivals
4
5.9
HA
OL
ESPN
4
81
HA
OL
On3 Recruiting
3
85
HA
OL
247 Composite
4
0.9026
HA
OL
Vitals
Hometown
Honolulu, Hawaii
Projected Position
Offensive Line
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
355 pounds
Class
2023
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Arizona Wildcats
Miami Hurricanes