Oregon Ducks land commitment from 4-star IOL Iapani Laloulu

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

Not too long after landing a commitment from 4-star TE A.J. Pugliano, the Oregon Ducks landed a second big commitment on Monday afternoon.

4-star IOL Iapani Laloulu announced that he will be joining Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class, further bolstering the offensive line that coach Adrian Klemm is putting together in Eugene. Laloulu is the youner brother of current Oregon player, Faaope Laloulu.

Iapani Laloulu, a 4-star IOL from Hawaii who is rated as the No. 18 IOL and No. 310 overall player in 2023. The Ducks currently have the No. 12 ranked recruiting class in the nation in 2023, but after the run that they’ve been on, it would not be a shock to see that start to go up in the near future.

Iapani Laloulu’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

90

HA

OL

Rivals

4

5.9

HA

OL

ESPN

4

81

HA

OL

On3 Recruiting

3

85

HA

OL

247 Composite

4

0.9026

HA

OL

Vitals

Hometown

Honolulu, Hawaii

Projected Position

Offensive Line

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

355 pounds

Class

2023

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Arizona Wildcats

  • Miami Hurricanes

