Oregon Ducks land commitment from 4-star IOL Iapani Laloulu

Not too long after landing a commitment from 4-star TE A.J. Pugliano, the Oregon Ducks landed a second big commitment on Monday afternoon.

4-star IOL Iapani Laloulu announced that he will be joining Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class, further bolstering the offensive line that coach Adrian Klemm is putting together in Eugene. Laloulu is the youner brother of current Oregon player, Faaope Laloulu.

Iapani Laloulu, a 4-star IOL from Hawaii who is rated as the No. 18 IOL and No. 310 overall player in 2023. The Ducks currently have the No. 12 ranked recruiting class in the nation in 2023, but after the run that they’ve been on, it would not be a shock to see that start to go up in the near future.

Iapani Laloulu’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 HA OL Rivals 4 5.9 HA OL ESPN 4 81 HA OL On3 Recruiting 3 85 HA OL 247 Composite 4 0.9026 HA OL

Vitals

Hometown Honolulu, Hawaii Projected Position Offensive Line Height 6-foot-2 Weight 355 pounds Class 2023

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Arizona Wildcats

Miami Hurricanes

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire