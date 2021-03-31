Oregon Ducks land commitment from 3-star WR, Texas native Stephon Johnson
The Oregon Ducks have made it clear the 2022 class is about furthering its foothold in Texas.
Mario Cristobal and the Ducks landed another recruit from the Lone Star State Wednesday afternoon when three-star wide receiver Stephon Johnson committed to Oregon via a video he tweeted.
The next chapter.. 🎚 #longlivemylovedones pic.twitter.com/DJ9SIbNH05
— Stephon¹ (@BoogieCO22) March 31, 2021
The 6-foot, 175-pound prospect holds a three-star rating in both 247Sports evaluations and composite ranking, with him rated as the nation's No. 65 wide receiver nationally, No. 77 player in Texas and No. 512 overall player in the latter.
Johnson joins Lando Hullaby as the second prospect from Texas in the Ducks 2022 recruiting class but expect more to come. 4-star wide receiver Randy "Bobo" Masters has expressed interest in Oregon on Twitter and 5-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr plans to take an official visit.
Teammates again? 👀@BoogieCO22 https://t.co/EzFq0BPe7X
— Kelvin Banks Jr🎸 (@Kelvinbanksjr12) March 31, 2021
The Ducks clearly want to acquire more talent out of the state in future classes. In the 2021 class, Oregon signed 3-star edge rusher Terell Tilmon who was high school teammates with Hullaby, but he was the lone signee from one of the nation's recruiting hotbeds.
On March 3rd, both Oregon and USC offered Johnson. Less than a month later, he verbally committed to the Ducks.
In total, he had 14 offers including from schools such as Arizona State, Ole Miss, Utah, Arkansas, Colorado and more.
He stated he will be taking an official visit to Oregon once the NCAA allows them this summer, as soon as June 1st.
Stay tuned ... ITS LIT #scoducks🦆 💚 pic.twitter.com/kRhNPAZrl6
— Stephon¹ (@BoogieCO22) March 24, 2021
Johnson caught 25 passes for 588 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior.
With his commitment, Oregon ranks 11th nationally and first in the Pac-12 for the 2022 recruiting class.
You can watch his highlights here.