Oregon Ducks land 4-star QB Tanner Bailey over Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina

The Oregon Ducks did it again.

Four-star pro-style quarterback Tanner Bailey committed to the University of Oregon Monday while holding offers from Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, Mississipi State, and more.

Bailey made the official announcement with a post on this Twitter account.

The 6'1," 195-pound prospect ranks as the 11th-best player in Alabama, the nation's ninth-best pro-style quarterback, and the 219th best player nationally regardless of position per composite ranking.

Six 247Sports crystal ball predictions came in for Oregon during the first week of March following a visit of Oregon's campus by Bailey and his parents.

In an interview with 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wilfong, Bailey said he has grown close with Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead.

"I speak with both of them daily. I know they’ve got a great class coming in, would love to help build their ‘22 class," Bailey said.

He got an Oregon offer in May 2020.

After a great phone call with @BallCoachJoeMo , I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Oregon ! #ScoDucks 🦆 @ChadSimmons_ @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/Z3NRpsNpIE — Tanner Bailey (@t_bailey5) May 20, 2020

Bailey accepted an invite to the Elite 11 Regionals in late-February.

You can watch his junior season highlights here.