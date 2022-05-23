  • Oops!
Oregon Ducks land 4-star WR Ashton Cozart, flipping him from Oklahoma Sooners

Zachary Neel
·1 min read
In this article:
The Oregon Ducks landed a massive recruit on Sunday afternoon, getting a commitment from 4-star WR Ashton Cozart, who was previously verbally committed to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Cozart is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 17 WR in the 2023 class, and No. 140 player overall.

Going into the weekend, there was a feeling that the Ducks might be able to make some noise in the recruitment for Cozart, who was visiting Eugene despite Oklahoma coach Brent Venables’ stance on commits visiting other schools, and after some comments from the 4-star recruit over the weekend, it became clear that he might be trending towards the Ducks.

With the commitment, Oregon now has 5 players in their 2023 class. Cozart joins 4-star WR Jurrion Dickey, 4-star RB Dante Dowdell, 4-star CB Cole Martin, and 3-star DL Tevita Pome’e.

