Oregon Ducks land 2021 four-star, nation's No. 4 TE Moliki Matavao

Entering May with only a handful of verbal commitments, Mario Cristobal said that the 2021 recruiting class could be Oregon's best yet and that the program was "big game fishing."

Approaching the end of the month, it's evident why Cristobal made those claims. Because big verbal commitments were imminent including Wednesday's news.

Four-star tight end Moliki Matavao announced his verbal commitment to the Oregon Ducks via his Instagram and live on the CBS affiliate in Las Vegas.

The 6'7" tight end from Liberty High School in Nevada is a four-star recruit, the nation's seventh-ranked tight end by 247Sports and fourth-ranked tight end via composite rankings.

The decision was expected to go Oregon's way as all eight crystal ball predictions on 247Sports had Oregon as his landing spot.

Clearly, Mario Cristobal was excited about the big get.

In fact, he previewed his decision during an interview with the Oregonian's Andrew Nemec on his recruiting podcast citing the school's ability to utilize the tight end position effectively.

"The home field... it's close to home. In a sense, it is close to home," said Matavao. "I really love the coaching staff there. Spencer Webb, their tight end, who is just a freshman produced really well. Also, watching Jacob Breeland perform and now he's in ‘The League.' They have all the qualities I'm really looking for."

Story continues

Matavao was able to visit the University of Oregon days before the NCAA and Pac-12 implemented a recruiting dead period due to COVID-19.

Had a great time at the University of Oregon! Thanks for the great time! pic.twitter.com/3jEeFysBP5 — Moliki Matavao (@MatavaoMoliki) March 10, 2020

The Ducks now have gotten commitments from three-star WDE Terrell Tilmon, four-star OT Bram Walden, and four-star Jonah Miller in addition to Matavao in the month of May alone.

You can watch Matavao's hudl highlights below.

Be sure to check out the latest Talkin' Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent and special guest Oregon Strength & Conditioning Coach Aaron Feld.

Oregon Ducks land 2021 four-star, nation's No. 4 TE Moliki Matavao originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest