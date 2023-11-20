Oregon Ducks jump ahead of Alabama in national championship betting odds

We’re coming down to it in the world of college football, and with rivalry week followed by conference championship week, some major things are going to be decided over the next 14 days. Spots in the College Football Playoff are up for grabs, as are spots in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

If you’re a fan of the Oregon Ducks, both of those things are extremely relevant. With a pair of wins over the next two weeks, it’s incredibly likely that the Ducks can achieve both and play in their second-ever playoff. Should Oregon get a spot in the playoff, there’s a decent chance that they will be favored to win their first game, as well, with a good shot in the championship game against whomever they should face.

On Sunday, we looked at the updated odds for the Heisman Trophy, where Oregon QB Bo Nix leads the way. Now let’s take a look at the odds of winning the national championship, courtesy of FanDuel SportsBook:

Georgia Bulldogs (+230)

Previous Odds: +250

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 1

Week 11 Results: 38-10 Win vs. No. 18 Tennessee

Previous Odds: +220

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 3

Week 11 Results: 31-24 Win vs. Maryland

Previous Odds: +800

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 2

Week 11 Results: 37-3 Win vs. Minnesota

Oregon Ducks (+650)

Previous Odds: +900

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 6

Week 11 Results: 49-13 Win vs. Arizona State

Previous Odds: +750

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 8

Week 11 Results: 66-10 Win vs. Chattanooga

Previous Odds: +1200

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 5

Week 11 Results: 22-20 Win vs. No. 11 Oregon State

Previous Odds: +1800

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 7

Week 11 Results: 26-16 Win vs. Iowa State

Previous Odds: +900

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 4

Week 11 Results: 58-13 Win vs. North Alabama

Previous Odds: +15000

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 10

Week 11 Results: 38-31 Win vs. Miami

Previous Odds: N/A

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 16

Week 11 Results: 15-13 Win vs. Illinois

