Oregon Ducks jump ahead of Alabama in national championship betting odds
We’re coming down to it in the world of college football, and with rivalry week followed by conference championship week, some major things are going to be decided over the next 14 days. Spots in the College Football Playoff are up for grabs, as are spots in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
If you’re a fan of the Oregon Ducks, both of those things are extremely relevant. With a pair of wins over the next two weeks, it’s incredibly likely that the Ducks can achieve both and play in their second-ever playoff. Should Oregon get a spot in the playoff, there’s a decent chance that they will be favored to win their first game, as well, with a good shot in the championship game against whomever they should face.
On Sunday, we looked at the updated odds for the Heisman Trophy, where Oregon QB Bo Nix leads the way. Now let’s take a look at the odds of winning the national championship, courtesy of FanDuel SportsBook:
Georgia Bulldogs (+230)
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +250
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 1
Week 11 Results: 38-10 Win vs. No. 18 Tennessee
Michigan Wolverines (+280)
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +220
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 3
Week 11 Results: 31-24 Win vs. Maryland
Ohio State Buckeyes (+500)
Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
Previous Odds: +800
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 2
Week 11 Results: 37-3 Win vs. Minnesota
Oregon Ducks (+650)
Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department
Previous Odds: +900
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 6
Week 11 Results: 49-13 Win vs. Arizona State
Alabama Crimson Tide (+750)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +750
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 8
Week 11 Results: 66-10 Win vs. Chattanooga
Washington Huskies (+1,200)
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +1200
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 5
Week 11 Results: 22-20 Win vs. No. 11 Oregon State
Texas Longhorns (+1,400)
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +1800
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 7
Week 11 Results: 26-16 Win vs. Iowa State
Florida State Seminoles (+3,500)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +900
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 4
Week 11 Results: 58-13 Win vs. North Alabama
Louisville Cardinals (+10,000)
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +15000
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 10
Week 11 Results: 38-31 Win vs. Miami
Iowa Hawkeyes (+100,000)
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: N/A
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 16
Week 11 Results: 15-13 Win vs. Illinois