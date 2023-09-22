Oregon Ducks inside linebacker Jeffrey Bassa on preparing for Deion Sanders' Colorado
Oregon inside linebacker Jeffrey Bassa talks about preparing to take on Colorado and Deion Sanders in the lead-up to Saturday's game.
All eyes are on the Buffs again for a road trip to Oregon.
Travis Hunter sustained a late hit on the sideline during the second quarter of Colorado's win over Colorado State.
Colorado star Travis Hunter is out multiple games after Henry Blackburn's late hit along the sideline.
Dwayne Johnson surprised Sanders on the set ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown.
Generally speaking, a coach needs to get to a place that is rich in funds, fans and tradition to compete for a national title. Deion Sanders might be the exception.
Colorado is a 23.5-point favorite over the Rams ahead of Saturday's game on ESPN.
Sportsbooks took a loss on Colorado's win Saturday.
Georgia stayed at No. 1 while Florida State jumped up to No. 4.
Colorado's win as a three-touchdown underdog scored over 2.5 million more viewers than any other game Saturday.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
You never want to overreact in sports betting, and Colorado is a prime example.
Deion Sanders was tired of hearing that Colorado wasn't going to be good, and he let his haters have it after his team's win over No. 17 TCU.
Week 2 is headlined by No. 11 Texas going on the road for a showdown with No. 3 Alabama and Deion Sanders' home debut at Colorado.
Do you believe?
Coach Prime interviewed for a job at TCU less than two years ago. Now he'll make his Colorado coaching debut against the Horned Frogs in a place he knows well.
It's the third straight week Colorado's game has gotten the most bets of any football game.
