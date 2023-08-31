Oregon Ducks inside linebacker Jeffrey Bassa on preparing for Portland State, 2023 season
Oregon Ducks inside linebacker Jeffrey Bassa discusses preparing for the season and game one against Portland State on Saturday at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon Ducks inside linebacker Jeffrey Bassa discusses preparing for the season and game one against Portland State on Saturday at Autzen Stadium.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Three Yahoo analysts debate over whether Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey or Ja'Marr Chase should be the top-ranked overall fantasy player.
The seven-time Formula 1 champion has 103 race wins.
Football that counts returns to Thursday nights.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
After a wild, news-filled offseason, Week 1 is finally here.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
Andy Behrens grades the final mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, as some teams excelled and others fell short.
Inter Miami and Nashville SC tied 0-0 in their MLS match in South Florida on Wednesday night.
With the ultimate draft weekend fast approaching we reveal and react to the last Yahoo staff mock draft of the season. Chris Harris of Harris Football joins Matt Harmon on the pod for 'Cram Week' to provide his thoughts on the mock draft.
Some teams might be flying commercial during the playoffs.
College football is here, and Week 1 will bring us action from Thursday all the way through Monday.
Steve Wilks testified as part of an ongoing arbitration complaint against team owner Michael Bidwell.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Alabama has been college football’s constant during Saban's tenure, the immovable object atop the sport. This season has a different vibe.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
There hasn’t been much parity atop the college football rankings in recent seasons, but these teams aren’t completely flawless.
Here's how to watch the Florida vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 1 college football schedule.
Who are our Super Bowl best bets?
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don highlights six quarterbacks he thinks could pay off for drafters this season.