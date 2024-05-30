Oregon Ducks to host Miami transfer Wooga Poplar after turning down NBA Draft, per report

It looks like Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks may not be finished in the transfer portal just yet.

After adding players like TJ Bamba, Ra’Heim Moss, and Brandon Angel, Oregon’s roster is looking very solid heading into the 2024-25 season, but it appears that they might still be trying to add one more player to join the rest, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

According to the report, former Miami Hurricanes guard Wooga Poplar is going to be taking a visit to Eugene to check things out after taking his name out of the 2024 NBA Draft consideration on Wednesday.

Miami transfer Wooga Poplar will withdraw from the 2024 NBA Draft and visit Oregon next week, per his father. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 29, 2024

Poplar had a very solid 2023-24 season at Miami, posting career-highs across the board – averaging 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. On top of the scoring, Poplar shot 38.5% from deep in 2023 as well.

We will see if anything comes of the visit to Oregon, but landing this caliber of transfer would be a massive score for Dana Altman and company.

