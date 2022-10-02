Oregon Ducks to host 5-star recruit on surprise visit for game vs. Stanford

The Oregon Ducks just added a massive visitor to their lengthy list of highly-rated recruits that will be in attendance for the game against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night in Eugene.

Ducks Wire can confirm that 5-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II, a verbal commit to the Texas Longhorns, is on campus and will be at Autzen Stadium. Cook is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 WR in the 2023 class, and the No. 30 overall player in the nation.

Cook had the Ducks among his top 3 schools before committing to the Longhorns on June 29 of this year. This will be his third visit to Eugene, where he has had some high praise for the coaching staff under Dan Lanning.

“The new regime is amazing,” Cook said earlier in the year after visiting Oregon. “Coach Lanning is building something great over there.”

Cook, who stands at 6-foot-0, 175 pounds, is currently a member of Texas’ No. 5 ranked recruiting class in 2023, which also has No. 1 overall recruit, QB Arch Manning.

The list of visitors on Saturday night for the Ducks is lengthy. It includes several players who have already committed to Oregon, including 5-star WR Jurrion Dickey, 4-star WR Ashton Cozart, and 4-star S Tyler Turner. We are also expected to see 4-star DL Johnny Bowens, 4-star CB Daylen Austin (LSU Commit), and 4-star OT Spencer Fano.

Film

Johntay Cook’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 94 TX WR Rivals 4 6.0 TX WR ESPN 4 86 TX WR On3 Recruiting 4 96 TX WR 247 Composite 5 0.9839 TX WR

Vitals

Hometown DeSoto, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on April 27, 2021

Visited Oregon on June 17, 2022

Committed to Texas on June 29, 2022

Top Schools

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire