Oregon Ducks hold strong in latest College Football Playoff rankings

It’s not common that you get midway through the month of November without some absolutely massive chaos taking place in the world of college football when it comes to upsets, but so far that has been the case in 2023.

While some of the top-ranked teams in the nation have been tested against really good opponents thus far, they have not fallen by the wayside just yet. There is still a lot of time for that to change, and it’s likely that we see it take place over the next two weeks before conference championships come into play.

However, the relative lack of upsets has led to some consistency when it comes to the College Football Playoff rankings, which were released yet again on Tuesday night. There were no changes at the top, but some shuffling around in the middle of the rankings.

Here’s an updated look at where things stand as of Tuesday night:

Georgia Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 52-17 Win vs. No. 9 Ole Miss

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 2

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Week 11 Result: 38-3 Win vs. Michigan State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 1

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 24-15 Win vs. No. 10 Penn State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 3

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 27-20 Win vs. Miami

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 4

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 35-28 Win vs. No. 18 Utah

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 5

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 36-27 Win vs. USC

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 6

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 29-26 Win vs. TCU

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 7

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Week 11 Result: 49-21 Win vs. Kentucky

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 8

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 36-7 Win vs. No. 13 Tennessee

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 14

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 31-24 Win vs. Virginia

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 11

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 62-17 Win vs. Stanford

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 12

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 24-15 Loss vs. No. 3 Michigan

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 10

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 52-17 Loss vs. No. 2 Georgia

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 9

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 59-20 Win vs. West Virginia

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 17

LSU Tigers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 52-35 Win vs. Florida

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 19

Iowa Hawkeyes

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 22-0 Win vs. Rutgers

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 22

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 34-31 Win vs. Colorado

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 21

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 36-7 Loss vs. No. 14 Missouri

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 13

Notre Dame Fighting Irigh

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: BYE

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 20

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 47-45 2OT Win vs. Duke

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 24

Kansas State Wildcats

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 59-25 Win vs. Baylor

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 25

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 35-28 Loss vs. No. 5 Washington

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 18

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 45-3 Loss vs. UCF

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 15

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 24-22 Win vs. Tulsa

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 23

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: 16-13 Loss vs. Texas Tech

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 16

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire