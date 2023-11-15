Oregon Ducks hold strong in latest College Football Playoff rankings
It’s not common that you get midway through the month of November without some absolutely massive chaos taking place in the world of college football when it comes to upsets, but so far that has been the case in 2023.
While some of the top-ranked teams in the nation have been tested against really good opponents thus far, they have not fallen by the wayside just yet. There is still a lot of time for that to change, and it’s likely that we see it take place over the next two weeks before conference championships come into play.
However, the relative lack of upsets has led to some consistency when it comes to the College Football Playoff rankings, which were released yet again on Tuesday night. There were no changes at the top, but some shuffling around in the middle of the rankings.
Here’s an updated look at where things stand as of Tuesday night:
Georgia Bulldogs
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: 52-17 Win vs. No. 9 Ole Miss
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 2
Ohio State Buckeyes
Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
Week 11 Result: 38-3 Win vs. Michigan State
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 1
Michigan Wolverines
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: 24-15 Win vs. No. 10 Penn State
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 3
Florida State Seminoles
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: 27-20 Win vs. Miami
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 4
Washington Huskies
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: 35-28 Win vs. No. 18 Utah
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 5
Oregon Ducks
Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: 36-27 Win vs. USC
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 6
Texas Longhorns
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: 29-26 Win vs. TCU
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 7
Alabama Crimson Tide
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Week 11 Result: 49-21 Win vs. Kentucky
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 8
Missouri Tigers
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: 36-7 Win vs. No. 13 Tennessee
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 14
Louisville Cardinals
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: 31-24 Win vs. Virginia
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 11
Oregon State Beavers
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: 62-17 Win vs. Stanford
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 12
Penn State Nittany Lions
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: 24-15 Loss vs. No. 3 Michigan
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 10
Ole Miss Rebels
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: 52-17 Loss vs. No. 2 Georgia
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 9
Oklahoma Sooners
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: 59-20 Win vs. West Virginia
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 17
LSU Tigers
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: 52-35 Win vs. Florida
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 19
Iowa Hawkeyes
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: 22-0 Win vs. Rutgers
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 22
Arizona Wildcats
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: 34-31 Win vs. Colorado
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 21
Tennessee Volunteers
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: 36-7 Loss vs. No. 14 Missouri
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 13
Notre Dame Fighting Irigh
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: BYE
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 20
North Carolina Tar Heels
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: 47-45 2OT Win vs. Duke
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 24
Kansas State Wildcats
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: 59-25 Win vs. Baylor
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 25
Utah Utes
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: 35-28 Loss vs. No. 5 Washington
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 18
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: 45-3 Loss vs. UCF
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 15
Tulane Green Wave
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: 24-22 Win vs. Tulsa
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 23
Kansas Jayhawks
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11 Result: 16-13 Loss vs. Texas Tech
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 16