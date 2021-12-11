Oregon Ducks to hire UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as new head coach

Georgia’s Dan Lanning finally gets offer he can’t refuse https://t.co/2ZksNlgj8o — Chip Towers AJC (@ctowersajc) December 10, 2021

It turns out Dan Lanning will be the new Oregon Ducks football coach after all.

A report from Chip Towers of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution appeared on Friday afternoon saying Lanning would be the hire, Oregon officials quickly denied the report, claiming it was “inaccurate.” But now several outlets, including The Oregonian’s John Canzano, is reporting it’s a done deal.

Deal done Oregon players have been informed the Dan Lanning will be the next University of Oregon coach. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) December 11, 2021

The 35-year old will be the program’s youngest coach in its history. Lanning has spent the last three seasons as Georgia’s defensive coordinator.

This hire may come as a shock to many Oregon fans since Lanning was not a candidate who received much mention in the hiring process over the past week. Regardless, this is a big hire for the Ducks, who will receive a massive boost to their defense.

The Bulldogs have been one of the best defenses in the nation, giving up on average less than 10 points per game. Georgia will play in the College Football Playoff later this month, with a chance to advance to the National Championship game.

