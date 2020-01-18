Oregon Ducks hire a coach, just not an offensive coordinator

An addition to the Oregon Ducks coaching staff was revealed on Friday, but it's not the one many people were expecting.

Since news came earlier this week that the Ducks were expected to hire former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead as their new offensive coordinator, many wondered when the university would make the news official.

Well, it wasn't Friday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Although, Mario Cristobal did add to his coaching staff.

Jalen Ortiz, recently a defensive graduate assistant at Wyoming, will join Oregon as an assistant coach for the defensive backs.

Forever grateful for my time spent at the University of Wyoming. Whether it was as a player or coach, this university welcomed me with open arms. With that being said, it's time for a new home as I'll be heading to the University of Oregon! #ScoDucks pic.twitter.com/UzzGdc1mQ4 — Jalen Ortiz (@CoachJ_Ortiz) January 18, 2020

Ortiz's Twitter account lists "Defensive Graduate Assistant UO" in the description of his profile.

Jalen Ortiz spent two seasons as a graduate assistant with the Wyoming Football program.

As a defensive graduate assistant in 2018, Ortiz helped coach a Cowboy defense that ranked No. 19 in the nation in total defense (allowing opponents only 326.2 yards per game), were No. 25 in the NCAA in rushing defense (129.5 yards per game), ranked No. 28 in scoring defense (giving up only 22.0 points per game) and were No. 32 in pass defense (196.7 yards per game). The UW defense also ranked No. 16 in the country in fewest first downs allowed to opponents (223).

Story continues

Ortiz completed his college playing career with the Cowboys in 2017. Ortiz was Wyoming's starting strong-side (SAM) linebacker and nickel back in 2017. He was a transfer from UCLA where in two seasons, Ortiz appeared in 26 games.

He'll work under defensive coordinator Andy Avalos and presumably co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Keith Heyward and cornerbacks coach Donte Williams.

Oregon Ducks hire a coach, just not an offensive coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest