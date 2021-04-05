Oregon Ducks guard Jalen Terry enters NCAA Transfer Portal originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon Ducks have had another bench contributor enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Freshman guard Jalen Terry has entered the portal reports Matt Prehm of Duck Territory (247Sports). Terry seemingly confirmed the report on his Instagram story, reposting a story claiming he was leaving Oregon.

He joins Chandler Lawson as the second Duck to enter the portal this offseason.

Terry averaged 2.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game last season in 20 appearances. His best game came against Washington where he saw 24 minutes of action, recording 15 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

With Chris Duarte leaving for the NBA, Terry was expected to see increased playing time next season but still likely play behind Will Richardson at point guard. The news of Terry leaving signals Richardson likely will stay in Eugene for another season.

Terry's primary recruiter Tony Stubblefield accepted the head coaching job at DePaul last week.

The 6-foot, 165-pound guard was the sole signee of the 2020 Oregon Ducks recruiting class before Franck Kepnang reclassified to join the team midseason. 247Sports composite rating ranked him as the nation's No. 16 point guard and No. 78 player nationally.

The move opens up another scholarship for the Ducks to use in the transfer portal themselves.

