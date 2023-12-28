Oregon Ducks given favorable odds to win 2024 national championship

Throughout the 2023 college football season, it became clear that the Oregon Ducks were among the best teams in the nation, and they ultimately had some of the best betting odds to win the national championship before falling short of the Pac-12 Championship Game against the Washington Huskies.

Along the way, though, Dan Lanning and his team proved that they’ve got the makings of a championship-caliber team, and with the additions that they’ve made in the transfer portal and with one of the top-rated recruiting classes in the 2024 cycle, there should be no doubt about the level of talent they will bring to the table next season.

So while we wait to see the results of the 2023 College Football Playoff and crown a champion, it’s never too early to look at what might lay ahead, and project some of the early favorites for next season.

Here are the national championship betting odds for the 2024 season, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:

2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 6

2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): +250

2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 4

2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): +750

2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 7

2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): +500

2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 3

2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): +1400

2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 1

2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): +280

Oregon Ducks (+1100)

2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 8

2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): +900

2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 13

2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A

2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 5

2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): +900

2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 16

2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A

2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 22

2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A

Texas A&M Aggies (+2600)

2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: N/A

2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A

2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 10

2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A

Ole Miss Rebels (+2600)

2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 11

2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A

2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: N/A

2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A

2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 12

2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A

Washington Huskies (+5000)

2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 2

2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): +1200

2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 21

2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A

2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: N/A

2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A

2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 9

2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A

2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 15

2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): +15000

2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: N/A

2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A

Auburn Tigers (+12000)

2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: N/A

2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A

2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 14

2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A

Kansas State Wildcats (+12000)

2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 15

2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire