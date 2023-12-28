Oregon Ducks given favorable odds to win 2024 national championship
Throughout the 2023 college football season, it became clear that the Oregon Ducks were among the best teams in the nation, and they ultimately had some of the best betting odds to win the national championship before falling short of the Pac-12 Championship Game against the Washington Huskies.
Along the way, though, Dan Lanning and his team proved that they’ve got the makings of a championship-caliber team, and with the additions that they’ve made in the transfer portal and with one of the top-rated recruiting classes in the 2024 cycle, there should be no doubt about the level of talent they will bring to the table next season.
So while we wait to see the results of the 2023 College Football Playoff and crown a champion, it’s never too early to look at what might lay ahead, and project some of the early favorites for next season.
Here are the national championship betting odds for the 2024 season, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook:
Georgia Bulldogs (+480)
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 6
2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): +250
Alabama Crimson Tide (+550)
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 4
2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): +750
Ohio State Buckeyes (+600)
2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 7
2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): +500
Texas Longhorns (+850)
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 3
2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): +1400
Michigan Wolverines (+1000)
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 1
2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): +280
Oregon Ducks (+1100)
Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports
2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 8
2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): +900
LSU Tigers (+1400)
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 13
2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A
Florida State Seminoles (+1900)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 5
2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): +900
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+2200)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 16
2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A
Clemson Tigers (+2500)
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 22
2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A
Texas A&M Aggies (+2600)
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: N/A
2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A
Penn State Nittany Lions (+2600)
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 10
2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A
Ole Miss Rebels (+2600)
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 11
2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A
USC Trojans (+3200)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: N/A
2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A
Oklahoma Sooners (+3500)
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 12
2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A
Washington Huskies (+5000)
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 2
2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): +1200
Tennessee Volunteers (+5000)
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 21
2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A
Miami Hurricanes (+7000)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: N/A
2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A
Missouri Tigers (+10000)
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 9
2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A
Louisville Cardinals (+10000)
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 15
2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): +15000
Utah Utes (+10000)
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: N/A
2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A
Auburn Tigers (+12000)
2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: N/A
2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A
Arizona Wildcats (+12000)
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 14
2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A
Kansas State Wildcats (+12000)
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
2023 College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 15
2023 Championship Odds (Pre-Playoff): N/A