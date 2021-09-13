Oregon Ducks given 4th best odds to make College Football Playoff

After a monumental win, it’s always fun to look ahead and see what can eventually come of it.

For the Oregon Ducks, who just shocked the world and upset the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road, 35-28, a new bar of success has been set for the current season, with legitimate aspirations for making the College Football Playoff now looking probable.

Making Grades: Massive improvements shown across the board as Ducks upset Buckeyes

Oregon Ducks skyrocket to No. 3 in ESPN's latest College Football Power Rankings

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Ducks should feel pretty confident about those expectations as well, where they now have the 4th best odds in the nation to eventually make the playoff. Here is how ESPN’s FPI broke down Oregon’s chances throughout the rest of the season:

Win-out: 11.8 %

Win Division: 82%

Win Conference: 60.5%

Make College Football Playoff: 41.5% (4th highest odds)

Make National Championship: 12.9 % (5th highest odds)

Win National Championship: 4.1% (6th highest odds)

