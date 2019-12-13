Oregon Ducks forward Shakur Juiston ruled out, N'Faly Dante will travel against No. 5 Michigan

The No. 10 Oregon Ducks (7-2) will not be at full strength Saturday morning on the road against No. 5 Michigan (8-2).

Ducks Coach Dana Altman ruled starting forward Shakur Juiston out for the contest due to a knee injury suffered late against No. 17 North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The UNLV transfer currently averages 8.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game on 43.1 percent shooting from the field.

Coach Altman says the Ducks will be without Shakur Juiston for Saturday's game at Michigan. Also said N'Faly Dante got in last night, but doesn't expect him to play as he gets acclimated to the team. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/jhH6osbHXD — Joey Mac (@JoeyMacUO) December 12, 2019

Altman will replace him in the starting lineup with freshman C.J. Walker who averages 5.8 points per game and 55.6 percent from behind the arc. However, his 57.9 free throw percentage indicates that three point percentage is a standard deviation or two above his true average. Regardless, the former five-star recruit should perform amicably in Juiston's place.

Freshman center N'Faly Dante will also travel with the team for the first time all season. He can officially enroll at the Unversity of Oregon on Saturday and plans to play this season. If he plays this weekend is unlikely.

As for what Juiston's absence means overall for the game, Payton Pritchard and Will Richardson will be called upon even more to create offense since Walker's shot creation isn't as good as Juiston's.

Defensively speaking, the Ducks run a fierce match up zone so it's unlikely the Wolverines will be able to exploit Juiston's absence by going after the more inexperienced Walker each possession.

The Wolverines started the season unranked but catapulted into the top five of the AP poll following wins over ranked UNC and Gonzaga to win the Battle 4 Atlantis. Since then, they have dropped two games on the road at No. 1 Louisville and unranked Illinois.

The Ducks and Wolverines tip off at 9:00am PST in Ann Arbor, MI.

