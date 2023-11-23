Oregon Ducks football vs. Oregon State Beavers picks, predictions, odds: What media are saying

No. 6 Oregon football will be gunning for its sixth straight victory when the Ducks take on the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium at 5:30 p.m. Friday on FOX.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Fanduel Sportsbook has the Ducks as 13.5-point favorites at home. Oregon is -480 on the moneyline while Oregon State is +360. The over/under (point total) is set at 61.5.

The Ducks are coming off a 49-13 win over Arizona State on the road last week, while the Beavers fell at home to Washington, 22-20.

Here's what national media are saying ahead of Friday's game.

Bill Bender writes: “Oregon is on a five-game winning streak during which it has scored at least 35 points each game, and it has covered in three of those games. The Beavers hung with Washington last week, and emotions will be high between these in-state rivals. The last three meetings have been decided by nine points or less, but the Beavers have not won at Autzen Stadium since 2007.

Pick: Oregon wins, 42-24.

The measurement of a team’s strength and how many points above or below an average team is favors Oregon, giving them an 80.8% chance to win outright. It notes that Oregon State is 8-3 against the spread while Oregon is 10-1.

FPI prediction: Oregon by 12.8

Max Chadwick writes: “The Beavers face an uphill battle in trying to keep up with the Ducks’ high-powered offense. Only LSU has a more efficient offense than Oregon in terms of expected points added per play. In order for Oregon State to keep pace, it’ll need to slow the game down through its rushing attack. … Oregon wins the final game of a storied rivalry and sets up a de-facto playoff game in the Pac-12 championship against Washington.”

Prediction: Oregon 38, Oregon State 24

Prediction: Oregon 36, Oregon State 23

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks football vs. Oregon State Beavers odds, picks