Oregon Ducks football talks Fiesta Bowl game vs. Liberty: ‘Both got something to prove'
Oregon football coach Dan Lanning, Bo Nix and Steve Stephens IV talk about the end of the Pac-12 and facing the Liberty Flames in the Fiesta Bowl.
Oregon football coach Dan Lanning, Bo Nix and Steve Stephens IV talk about the end of the Pac-12 and facing the Liberty Flames in the Fiesta Bowl.
The announcement came as the Mountain West revealed which teams will play Oregon State and Washington State in 2024.
The two schools argued that they should be the only ones with voting rights after eight other schools left this summer.
Daniels is -1400 at BetMGM to win the award.
Daniels is the prohibitive favorite ahead of the two Pac-12 quarterbacks.
Manning is now just one play away from getting on the field in a College Football Playoff game. He didn't seem too worried about the pressure at Sugar Bowl media day, where he was the center of attention.
Sarkisian has changed a lot from his days at Washington. But there's no questioning the impact the coach and the school left on each another.
Ole Miss had never won 11 games in a single season until 2023.
Postseason positioning is on the line for both the Lions and Cowboys on Saturday.
Illinois AD Josh Whitman says the university was not aware of a rape allegation against Shannon until an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday.
The Pac-12 is seemingly saving the best for last.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
It’s shaping up to be a competitive Big 12 season with four of the 11 remaining undefeated teams in Division I residing in the conference.
Jackson has always played quarterback and negotiated contracts his own way. It's hard to question his methods as he closes in on a potential second MVP.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the best players of the four-team playoff era.
Whether you're fighting for a championship or trying to end the fantasy season on a high note, Matt Harmon breaks down what to watch for in Week 17.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
Jorge Martin presents the championship week Running Back Report, making recommendations that could win titles.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 17.