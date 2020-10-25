Oregon Ducks football slips again in latest AP Poll originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Oregon, who fell from No. 12 to No. 13 last week, fell once again in the latest AP Poll to No. 14 after the Big Ten resumed play this weekend.

Here are the latest rankings.

Clemson Alabama Ohio State Notre Dame Georgia Oklahoma State Cincinnati Texas A&M Wisconsin Florida BYU Miami Michigan Oregon UNC Kansas State Indiana Penn State Marshall Coastal Carolina USC SMU Iowa State Oklahoma Boise State

Oregon remains the highest ranked Pac-12 team, with only USC joining them inside the AP Top 25. Interestingly, the Trojans actually moved up three spots from No. 24 to No. 21.

Other Pac-12 teams that recevied votes were Utah (36), Washington (15), Arizona State (7), and California (4).

Meanwhile, the Ducks remained No. 15 in the USA Today coaches poll and USC is No. 20.

Oregon will have a chance to play its way to a higher ranking in two weeks when it opens the season hosting Stanford on November 7th.