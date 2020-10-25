Oregon Ducks football slips again in latest AP Poll

Dylan Mickanen

Oregon, who fell from No. 12 to No. 13 last week, fell once again in the latest AP Poll to No. 14 after the Big Ten resumed play this weekend. 

Here are the latest rankings

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Georgia
  6. Oklahoma State
  7. Cincinnati
  8. Texas A&M
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Florida
  11. BYU
  12. Miami
  13. Michigan
  14. Oregon
  15. UNC
  16. Kansas State
  17. Indiana
  18. Penn State
  19. Marshall
  20. Coastal Carolina
  21. USC
  22. SMU
  23. Iowa State
  24. Oklahoma 
  25. Boise State

Oregon remains the highest ranked Pac-12 team, with only USC joining them inside the AP Top 25. Interestingly, the Trojans actually moved up three spots from No. 24 to No. 21.

Other Pac-12 teams that recevied votes were Utah (36), Washington (15), Arizona State (7), and California (4). 

Meanwhile, the Ducks remained No. 15 in the USA Today coaches poll and USC is No. 20. 

Oregon will have a chance to play its way to a higher ranking in two weeks when it opens the season hosting Stanford on November 7th. 