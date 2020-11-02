Oregon Ducks football rewards two walk-ons with scholarships originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon Ducks have added two players on scholarship for the 2020 college football season.

Following Saturday's mock game at Autzen Stadium, Mario Cristobal announced that junior offensive lineman Ryan Walk and senior linebacker Nate Heaukulani have been awarded scholarships, Rob Moseley of GoDucks.com reports.

Walk, a walk-on from Sheldon High School in Eugene, has impressed during training camp and has even pushed to start for the Oregon Ducks in 2020.

“I do know this, I would venture to say the Oregon football program probably means more to Ryan Walk than to anybody else in this program. I really do believe that," explained offensive line coach Alex Mirabal. "You’re talking about a kid who was raised in those stands in Autzen Stadium. So for him to be able to run out on that field and possibly be in the lineup, I think that drives him. He’s got a chance and he’s got a real chance. Other players on defense have noticed him and so have the coaches. I look forward to seeing him out on the field this year; that’s for sure."

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound center was the backup center last season, but whenever Jake Hanson missed time the Ducks moved over Calvin Throckmorton to snap the ball. Now both players are in the NFL and Walk has made the most of the opportunity.

“The biggest thing for me so far is taking advantage of every opportunity that’s been given to me, wherever that is,” Walk told reporters on Oct 23. “Whether that’s scout team, with the twos, with the ones, take advantage of it, make the most of my opportunity and be sure that I’m a guy that can be trusted if I’m called upon in a game.”

After getting the scholarship, Walk posted to Instagram with a caption "Bet on myself and it paid off."

@ryan_walk

Senior defense tackle Austin Faoliu has mentioned during interviews he feels Walk should be on scholarship and now, with a week until the season opener, he is, along with Heaukulani.

The 6-foot, 220 pound linebacker out of Jesuit High School originally enrolled at Monterey Peninsula College and Arizona Western College as a freshman and sophomore before walking on at Oregon. Prior to becoming a Duck, Heaukulani was named All-Golden Coast Conference first team and played for the junior college national championship.

In two seasons as a Duck, Heaukulani has played in five games making five tackles. He redshirted his junior season.

After getting his scholarship, he posted to Instagram with the caption "Mama we made it."

@nateheaukulani