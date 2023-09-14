Oregon Ducks football hosts Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: What to know ahead of game day

Oregon takes the field against Portland State on Sept. 2 at Autzen Stadium.

No. 13 Oregon (2-0) vs. Hawaii (1-2)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Autzen Stadium

How to watch: TV — Pac-12 Networks. Radio — KUJZ-FM (95.3) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Odds: Oregon is a 37.5-point favorite

See it live: Single tickets are still available for Saturday's game. Go to oregonducks.ticketsoffice.org.

What's at stake for the Oregon Ducks?

The Ducks are a week away from their Pac-12 Conference opener at home against No. 18 Colorado, a matchup that will undoubtably garner national interest and plenty of hype as coach Deion Sanders brings his Buffaloes to Autzen Stadium.

But before then, Oregon has to play Hawaii in its final nonconference game and the Ducks can ill-afford to look past the Rainbow Warriors.

The Ducks got out of Lubbock, Texas, with a 38-30 win last Saturday despite committing 14 penalties for 134 yards and an offense that sputtered through most of the second and third quarters. Look for a cleaner, crisper performance from Oregon this week.

About Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football

Coach Timmy Chang became a program legend two decades ago when he was a record-setting quarterback for the pass-happy Rainbow Warriors.

Now he's trying to build Hawaii up in much the same way.

Chang, who is in his second year as coach, played for Hawaii from 2000 to 2005 and threw for a then-NCAA record 17,072 yards in his career, along with 117 touchdowns.

Now quarterbacked by junior Brayden Schager, who has 972 yards passing, 10 TDs and five interceptions this season, the Rainbow Warriors are averaging 324 yards per game through the air and 27.7 points overall.

Hawaii got its first win of the season last week against Albany, 31-20. Its losses have come to Vanderbilt (35-28) and Stanford (37-24).

Ball security the Oregon Ducks' way

The Ducks are one of nine teams in the nation yet to commit a turnover, and they're tied for third in the FBS with a plus-5 turnover margin.

Four of their takeaways — three interceptions and a fumble recovery — came in last week's comeback win at Texas Tech.

Oregon is just picking up where it left of last season when it ranked 15th nationally with a plus-9turnover margin, was tied for sixth in the FBS with just three lost fumbles, tied for 13th with fewest turnovers committed (12), and was tied for 37th with 21 takeaways.

Oregon football injury update

Several players who missed Oregon's season-opener against Portland State two weeks ago returned to the field against Texas Tech.

Running back Noah Whittington — who left the game against Portland State after the opening kickoff — defensive back Evan Williams, tight end Casey Kelly and outside linebackers Mase Funa and Teitum Tuioti all played for the first time Saturday, with Williams getting the start.

A couple of injured players still waiting to make their Oregon debut are linebacker Jestin Jacobs and offensive lineman Nishad Strother.

Oregon home win streaks on the line

The Ducks have won 31 straight games at Autzen Stadium against nonconference opponents, a streak that is now the longest in the nation after Alabama lost to Texas last week in Tuscaloosa to end the Crimson Tide's streak at 42.

Oregon’s last home loss to a nonconference opponent came on Sept. 20, 2008, to Boise State (37-32).

Autzen Stadium policies

Fans may bring in one clear bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" or a 1-gallon plastic storage bag.

Fans are limited to one clear bag per person, along with a small clutch or purse for privacy.

The permitted seat cushion size is 17.5 inches wide by 13.5 inches deep with a seat back that does not exceed 19 inches. The cushion itself can be no more than 4 inches thick.

There is no reentry into the stadium once you leave.

Stories to get you up to speed for Oregon football game day

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks football vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: What to know