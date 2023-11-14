Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning responds to Texas A&M coaching buzz
Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning addresses rumors around the Texas A&M coaching job.
“Everything I want exists right here.”
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde debate who should be the next head coach for Texas A&M following the departure of Jimbo Fisher. Many big names such as Dan Lanning, Eli Drinkwitz, Lane Kiffin, Kalen DeBoer & Deion Sanders are in the mix as interesting prospects to lead the Aggies next year.
Rife with mega-boosters and aggressive spenders, Texas A&M is expected to focus its coaching search on some of the highest-paid sitting Power Five coaches in the country.
It's possible that no program in the country tries as hard as Texas A&M to win big. They just can't do it.
With the college football regular season winding down, the coaching carousel is ramping up in a big way.
