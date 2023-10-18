Oregon Ducks football: 5 takeaways from the first half of the 2023 season

Oregon's football team lost 36-33 at Washington on Saturday at Husky Stadium.

With the loss, the No. 9 Ducks are 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Pac-12, reaching the midpoint of the season.

Oregon next hosts Washington State at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC.

Here are five takeaways from the Ducks' first half of the season.

1: Bo Nix has great stats, but looking for those key moments

Quarterback Bo Nix has done well as a passer this season, even though he's come out early in many of the Ducks' games so far.

He's completed 79.2% of his passes for 1,796 yards, 17 touchdowns and one interception.

He's had little impact on the running game, unlike last season. He has rushed for 101 yards and one touchdown at the midway point. Last season, he finished with 510 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Ducks haven't needed him In the running game, averaging 221.7 yards per game, which is eighth in the nation.

In Oregon's one loss, Nix had good passing numbers — 33 of 44 for 337 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

But in critical moments against the Huskies in the fourth quarter, he couldn't keep the chains moving on one drive, and couldn't reach the end zone in the last drive.

He is having a great statistical season, and he still has opportunities for some big moments, especially at home against USC and Oregon State.

2: Oregon defense taking big steps forward

Oregon's defense has been much improved this season.

Through six games, the Ducks are No. 3 in the Pac-12 in total defense at 282.1 yards per game.

In scoring defense, Oregon is No. 2 in the conference at 15.8 points per game.

The Ducks have been impressive against the pass, holding opponents to 180.6 yards per game, which leads the Pac-12.

They are fourth in rushing defense, allowing 101.5 yards per game.

The Ducks have 19 sacks, and at 3.17 per game, rank third in the conference, behind Utah and UCLA.

Defensive back Tysheem Johnson leads the Ducks with 34 tackles.

Defensive end Jordan Burch has six tackles for loss and three sacks, and defensive end Brandon Dorlus three sacks.

Defensive back Khyree Jackson leads the Ducks with two interceptions.

3: Rushing attack best in Pac-12

The Ducks have the best rushing attack in the Pac-12 and rank eighth in the nation, at 221.7 yards.

The two players leading the charge for Oregon are Bucky Irving and Jordan James.

Irving has 72 carries for 520 yards and five touchdowns. James has 45 attempts for 360 yards and eight touchdowns.

With the loss of injured Noah Whittington, Irving and James will continue to be relied upon to shoulder a large part of the load.

So far, that doesn't appear to be a problem.

4: Troy Franklin has stepped it up to even a higher level

Duck fans knew Troy Franklin was a big-time playmaking wide receiver, but he's taken it to another level.

Last season, Franklin had 891 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. So far this season, through just six games, he has 689 yards and eight touchdowns.

Oregon still has big games coming up, such as home against No. 18 USC, at No. 14 Utah and home against No. 12 Oregon State.

The Ducks have a stellar running game, but they'll need that passing game to balance the attack.

As defenses try to focus on stopping Irving and James, look for Franklin to continue to shine.

5: Overall impressions

The No. 9 Ducks just suffered a heart-breaking loss at No. 5 Washington, a game they had a chance to win multiple times in the final few minutes.

Offensively and defensively, they are still probably the most balanced team in the Pac-12.

The season is by no means over. Every goal is still within reach.

The Ducks still could reach the Pac-12 championship game, and should they win, the College Football Playoff would still be in play.

But the loss against the Huskies means the Ducks have likely used up any margin of error they had.

They have six games left — 12:30 p.m. Saturday at home against Washington State, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at No. 14 Utah, Nov. 4 at home against Cal, Nov. 11 at home against No. 18 USC, Nov. 18 at Arizona State, Nov. 24 at home against No. 12 Oregon State.

Statesman Journal reporter Pete Martini covers college and high school sports. He can be reached at pmartini@StatesmanJournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon Ducks football: Takeaways from first half of 2023 season