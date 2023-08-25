Oregon Ducks Football: 2023 game-by-game staff predictions

We just started.

TrojansWire is four years old. Then came DucksWire and ColoradoBuffaloesWire is the baby of the family. But this will be the final season we are all together in the Pac-12 as Oregon and USC move to the Big Ten and Colorado goes back to the Big XII.

So in one last hurrah, we all got together to discuss what will happen with our teams in this final Pac-12 season. TrojansWire editor Matt Zemek, writer Matt Wadleigh, BuffalosWire editor Jack Carlough and of course, DucksWire editor Zac Neel and I talked about how 2023 was going to shape up.

We gave our predictions for each team and the final Pac-12 standings. Here’s how we each think Oregon’s season will go game-by-game. There was a consensus in the obvious games, but when it came to the USC, Washington, and even OSU games, there was a difference of opinion.

No matter what, 2023 promises to be one memorable season for all of us.

Check out our game-by-game predictions for the USC Trojans in 2023 here

Sept. 2 Portland State

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Win

Zac Neel: Win

Matt Zemek: Win

Jack Carlough: Win

Matt Wadleigh: Win

Sept. 9 at Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Win

Zac Neel: Win

Matt Zemek: Win

Jack Carlough: Win

Matt Wadleigh: Win

Sept. 16 Hawaii

Tim Flores-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Win

Zac Neel: Win

Matt Zemek: Win

Jack Carlough: Win

Matt Wadleigh: Win

Sept. 23 Colorado

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Win

Zac Neel: Win

Matt Zemek: Win

Jack Carlough: Win

Matt Wadleigh: Win

Sept. 30 at Stanford

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Win

Zac Neel: Win

Matt Zemek: Win

Jack Carlough: Win

Matt Wadleigh: Win

Oct. 14 at Washington

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Win

Zac Neel: Win

Matt Zemek: Loss

Jack Carlough: Loss

Matt Wadleigh: Loss

Oct. 21 Washington State

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Win

Zac Neel: Win

Matt Zemek: Win

Jack Carlough: Win

Matt Wadleigh: Win

Oct. 28 at Utah

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Loss

Zac Neel: Win

Matt Zemek: Loss

Jack Carlough: Loss

Matt Wadleigh: Win

Nov. 4 California

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Win

Zac Neel: Win

Matt Zemek: Win

Jack Carlough: Win

Matt Wadleigh: Win

Nov. 11 USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Win

Zac Neel: Loss

Matt Zemek: Win

Jack Carlough: Win

Matt Wadleigh: Loss

Nov. 18 at Arizona State

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Win

Zac Neel: Win

Matt Zemek: Win

Jack Carlough: Win

Matt Wadleigh: Win

Nov. 24 Oregon State

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: Win

Zac Neel: Win

Matt Zemek: Win

Jack Carlough: Loss

Matt Wadleigh: Win

Final Record

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Don Smalley: 10-2

Zac Neel: 11-1

Matt Zemek: 10-2

Jack Carlough: 9-3

Matt Wadleigh: 10-2

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire