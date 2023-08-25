Oregon Ducks Football: 2023 game-by-game staff predictions
We just started.
TrojansWire is four years old. Then came DucksWire and ColoradoBuffaloesWire is the baby of the family. But this will be the final season we are all together in the Pac-12 as Oregon and USC move to the Big Ten and Colorado goes back to the Big XII.
So in one last hurrah, we all got together to discuss what will happen with our teams in this final Pac-12 season. TrojansWire editor Matt Zemek, writer Matt Wadleigh, BuffalosWire editor Jack Carlough and of course, DucksWire editor Zac Neel and I talked about how 2023 was going to shape up.
We gave our predictions for each team and the final Pac-12 standings. Here’s how we each think Oregon’s season will go game-by-game. There was a consensus in the obvious games, but when it came to the USC, Washington, and even OSU games, there was a difference of opinion.
No matter what, 2023 promises to be one memorable season for all of us.
Sept. 2 Portland State
Don Smalley: Win
Zac Neel: Win
Matt Zemek: Win
Jack Carlough: Win
Matt Wadleigh: Win
Sept. 9 at Texas Tech
Don Smalley: Win
Zac Neel: Win
Matt Zemek: Win
Jack Carlough: Win
Matt Wadleigh: Win
Sept. 16 Hawaii
Don Smalley: Win
Zac Neel: Win
Matt Zemek: Win
Jack Carlough: Win
Matt Wadleigh: Win
Sept. 23 Colorado
Don Smalley: Win
Zac Neel: Win
Matt Zemek: Win
Jack Carlough: Win
Matt Wadleigh: Win
Sept. 30 at Stanford
Don Smalley: Win
Zac Neel: Win
Matt Zemek: Win
Jack Carlough: Win
Matt Wadleigh: Win
Oct. 14 at Washington
Don Smalley: Win
Zac Neel: Win
Matt Zemek: Loss
Jack Carlough: Loss
Matt Wadleigh: Loss
Oct. 21 Washington State
Don Smalley: Win
Zac Neel: Win
Matt Zemek: Win
Jack Carlough: Win
Matt Wadleigh: Win
Oct. 28 at Utah
Don Smalley: Loss
Zac Neel: Win
Matt Zemek: Loss
Jack Carlough: Loss
Matt Wadleigh: Win
Nov. 4 California
Don Smalley: Win
Zac Neel: Win
Matt Zemek: Win
Jack Carlough: Win
Matt Wadleigh: Win
Nov. 11 USC
Don Smalley: Win
Zac Neel: Loss
Matt Zemek: Win
Jack Carlough: Win
Matt Wadleigh: Loss
Nov. 18 at Arizona State
Don Smalley: Win
Zac Neel: Win
Matt Zemek: Win
Jack Carlough: Win
Matt Wadleigh: Win
Nov. 24 Oregon State
Don Smalley: Win
Zac Neel: Win
Matt Zemek: Win
Jack Carlough: Loss
Matt Wadleigh: Win
Final Record
Don Smalley: 10-2
Zac Neel: 11-1
Matt Zemek: 10-2
Jack Carlough: 9-3
Matt Wadleigh: 10-2