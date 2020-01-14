Oregon Ducks finish No. 5 in 2019-2020 AP Poll

The 2019-2020 collegiate football season is officially in the books. With LSU claiming the national championship with a dominant 42-25 win over Clemson, the final AP Poll rankings are out.

After a 28-27 nail-biter Rose Bowl victory, the Oregon Ducks land at No. 5 in the final polls.

BREAKING: National champion LSU finishes No. 1 in season-ending AP Top 25 presented by @askRegions; Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon round out top five.



— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 14, 2020

Here's how it all went down:

No. 1 LSU

A perfect 15-0 record that ended in a national championship. Senior quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and finished his season 402-for-527 (76.3%), 5,671 passing yds, 60 TDs, 6 INTs, 4 rush TDs.

No. 2 Clemson

The 2020 national champion runner-ups after going 13-0 in non-conference and regular season play and a 29-23 win in the College Football Semifinal over then No. 2 Ohio State.

No. 3 Ohio State

A 13-1 record going a perfect 9-0 in conference play and a commanding 34-21 win in the Big Ten Championship game over Wisconsin. The Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks will square off in Eugene, OR this upcoming season in non-conference play on September 12, 2020.

No. 4 Georgia

The Bulldogs finished at the top of the SEC East conference with a 12-2 record going 7-1 in conference play. Georgia defeated the No. 7 Baylor in the All State Sugar Bowl 26-14.

No. 5 Oregon

Oregon has finished inside the AP Poll Top-10 from 2010-2014. The Ducks have found themselves back in that good habit finishing at No. 5 after a 12-2 season going 8-1 in Pac-12 play and capped off with a 2020 Rose Bowl championship.

Highest Team in Final AP Football Poll in Past 10 Years



2019-Oregon, 5

2018-WSU, 10

2017-USC, 12

2016-USC, 3

2015-Stanford, 3

2014-Oregon, 2

2013-Oregon, 9

2012-Oregon, 2

2011-Oregon, 4

2010-Oregon, 3





















— SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) January 14, 2020

And as Coach Mario Cristobal said after the Rose Bowl victory, "It's just the beginning."

Utah was the only other team in the PAC-12 to finish in the top-25. They rank No. 16 after dropping their final two games of the season.

