Oregon Ducks finish No. 5 in 2019-2020 AP Poll
The 2019-2020 collegiate football season is officially in the books. With LSU claiming the national championship with a dominant 42-25 win over Clemson, the final AP Poll rankings are out.
After a 28-27 nail-biter Rose Bowl victory, the Oregon Ducks land at No. 5 in the final polls.
BREAKING: National champion LSU finishes No. 1 in season-ending AP Top 25 presented by @askRegions; Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon round out top five.
— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 14, 2020
Here's how it all went down:
No. 1 LSU
A perfect 15-0 record that ended in a national championship. Senior quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and finished his season 402-for-527 (76.3%), 5,671 passing yds, 60 TDs, 6 INTs, 4 rush TDs.
No. 2 Clemson
The 2020 national champion runner-ups after going 13-0 in non-conference and regular season play and a 29-23 win in the College Football Semifinal over then No. 2 Ohio State.
No. 3 Ohio State
A 13-1 record going a perfect 9-0 in conference play and a commanding 34-21 win in the Big Ten Championship game over Wisconsin. The Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks will square off in Eugene, OR this upcoming season in non-conference play on September 12, 2020.
No. 4 Georgia
The Bulldogs finished at the top of the SEC East conference with a 12-2 record going 7-1 in conference play. Georgia defeated the No. 7 Baylor in the All State Sugar Bowl 26-14.
No. 5 Oregon
Oregon has finished inside the AP Poll Top-10 from 2010-2014. The Ducks have found themselves back in that good habit finishing at No. 5 after a 12-2 season going 8-1 in Pac-12 play and capped off with a 2020 Rose Bowl championship.
Highest Team in Final AP Football Poll in Past 10 Years
2019-Oregon, 5
2018-WSU, 10
2017-USC, 12
2016-USC, 3
2015-Stanford, 3
2014-Oregon, 2
2013-Oregon, 9
2012-Oregon, 2
2011-Oregon, 4
2010-Oregon, 3
— SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) January 14, 2020
And as Coach Mario Cristobal said after the Rose Bowl victory, "It's just the beginning."
INDEBTED FOREVER FOR THE COMMITMENT OF SO MANY!!! Just getting started...#GoDucks #TookThePac #RoseBowlChamps pic.twitter.com/NF0S2aSCG5
— Mario Cristobal (@coach_cristobal) January 2, 2020
Utah was the only other team in the PAC-12 to finish in the top-25. They rank No. 16 after dropping their final two games of the season.
