Oregon Ducks make final push for 4-star DT Alabama commit Jayson Jones

After a massively successful early signing period, Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks are looking to fill the final spots of their 2020 recruiting class with elite talent as they approach National Signing Day this Wednesday.

Their main target? Four-star defensive tackle and Alabama commit Jayson Jones, who declined to sign with Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide during the early signing period.

Since then, the 6-foot-6, 340-pound defensive lineman has taken official visits to Baylor and Oregon.

Well, Cristobal and company made their final push Sunday night with an in-home visit, which was tweeted out Monday morning by Jones himself.

Head coach Mario Cristobal, offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and defensive line coach Joe Fagaofe Salave'a all made the trip to try and secure a commitment from the 6'6", 340 pound defensive tackle.

If they can convince Jones to flip from Alabama to Oregon, it'd be further validation of Oregon recruiting with the elites in college football, and would bode well for their defense for years to come.

Given his massive size, Jones would demand double teams in the trenches which would greatly help five-star linebacker signees Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell as they clog up the other lanes. Cristobal has clearly prioritized collecting elite talent and bringing an SEC level of physicality to Eugene. Getting a player like Jones aligns with that philosophy.

Despite still being considered an Alabama commit, Jones tweeted out last week his final four was Alabama, Oregon, Baylor, and Georgia Tech.

He will announce his decision Wednesday, February 5th at 1:00 PT in the Calera High School Auditorium.

I will be signing February 5th at 2:00 CST in the Calera High School Auditorium!



(3 EST)

(12 PST)





— Jayson Elijah Jones (@TheJaysonJones) January 29, 2020

Will Jones flash the "O" on signing day? We'll find out soon enough.

